UNAMID calls for humanitarian access to Darfur’s Jebel Marra

Members of the Sudanese Army in Jawa village, in East Jebel Marra South Darfur State on 18 March 2011 (Photo UNAMID)

June 21, 2018 (EL FASHER) - The hybrid peacekeeping operation in Darfur, UNAMID, called for a cessation of hostilities in the eastern part of Jebel Marra mountainous area and unfettered humanitarian access to the affected civilians.

The Sudanese army is carrying out heavy a large-scale offensive on the Sudan Liberation Movement -Abdel Wahid (SLM-AW) fighters who are accused of capturing several villages in the eastern Jebel Marra, South Darfur.

In a statement released Thursday, the UNAMID said " deeply concerned with the heavy fighting which is "characterized by the burning of villages", forcing hundreds of civilians to flee the area.

It pointed out that the Sudanese army denied the peacekeepers access to the area and called to stop the fighting and to authorize them to reach the affected civilian population which is tasked with their protection.

"The continued fighting is deplorable and should stop immediately, while unhindered access should be granted to enable humanitarian aid agencies to reach the affected population and provide the necessary assistance to those in need," said UNAMID chief Jeremiah Mamabolo.

The United Nations Security Council is deliberating on the renewal of the UNAMID mandate and is expected to close its 14 sites in the other parts of the region except the Greater Jebel Marra area with 13 sites.

According to the UNAMID, some 900 internally displaced persons (IDPs) have sought refuge at a school in Golo town.

Golo is also hosting the new headquarters of the Mission which is expected to close definitively within two years.

(ST)

