 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 20 June 2018

SPLM-IO leader meets Ethiopia’s FM before his meeting with S. Sudan Kiir

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Ethiopian FM receives Machar at his office in Addis Ababa on 20 June 2018 Ethiopian (FM Photo)
June 20, 2018 (ADDIS ABABA) - Ethiopian Foreign Minister Workneh Gebeyehu Wednesday met with the SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar ahead of a meeting with his rival President Salva Kiir in Addis Ababa.

Machar arrived in the early morning to Addis Ababa where he was received by Mrs Hirut Zemene, Ethiopia’s State Minister of Foreign Affairs.

In a statement released this afternoon, the foreign ministry said Minister Gebeyehu held talks with Machar on the IGAD’s efforts to revitalize the peace process in South Sudan.

"Workneh added, albeit the slow progress of the High-Level Revitalization Process, “We are, to a great extent, encouraged by the progress we have witnessed over the past one year,” said the statement.

Kiir and Machar are expected to discuss the outstanding issues in the implementation of the power-sharing in the 2015 peace agreement especially the cabinet composition, the parliament and the state governments.

The regional body is keen to narrow the gaps between the two mains parties to the revitalization process saying the outcome of the face-to-face meeting should be the driving force towards the end of the war and the peace implementation process.

According to the statement, Machar expressed his own and his party’s keenness to bring about peace in the country.

"I am ready to bestow what is expected from me," said Machar.

The outcome of the face-to-face meeting will be discussed Thursday by the IGAD Council of Ministers that Gebeyehu chairs, following what the IGAD heads of states and governments will meet to endorse what the conclusions submitted by the Council of Ministers.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 20 June 19:11, by Eastern

    Now who said that Dr. Machar was PARKED in South Africa? Who said that Dr. Machar won’t participate in the HLRF? Who said that Dr. Machar was written off politically? South South, are you there.....?

    repondre message

    • 20 June 19:37, by jubaone

      Eastern
      I predict that soon we will witness a flurry of defections from nyagat coin rebels in Juba. Most will dicth the nus-jellaba Taban and return to Riak´s IO. Afterall, Crown Hotel-IO has been swallowed by the Kiirminal. We urge all peace loving SS to defect and join the Opposition: IO, SSOA are the only hope. Malong can return to Juba

      repondre message

      • 20 June 19:41, by jubaone

        Those that wished Riak´s death, we kindly advice you to hang yourselves or shoot yourselves in the heads. I dont want to be in Taban´s shoes now. He must be feeling like an idiot. The Kiirminal will certainly ditch him and he cant with high-head return to IO. He´s screwed. These coming days will be very turbulent.

        repondre message

        • 20 June 20:05, by The Rhino

          Eastern,Jubaone,

          SSOA and the main IO are standing on solid grounds.They must stick to the 2015 peace agreement.People of South Sudan expect;1).Good peace deal for the majority of this country,2).Federalism as mode of Government,3).Reforms in the Military i.e. turning ineffective undisciplined tribal army into professional inclusive National Army,4).Complete new structure of Police and ....

          repondre message

      • 20 June 19:43, by Eastern

        jubaone,

        Nuers are their own problems! If Nuers genuinly forged alliance with the Equatorians, these majority MORONS would be history. The Dinka keep chest thumping about their numbers forgetting their high vulnerability index! The last war of liberation had more casualties from Dinka land, mostly because of avoidable cause: famine. Most Bahr el Gahzal people are in the Sudan is search of food!

        repondre message

    • 20 June 19:57, by Kuch

      Let him rule you fools in your so-called ethiopia then, but as we know it. Your Riek Machar is ’parked in hell for good’. Bring on Mr. Lam Akol chap.

      repondre message

      • 20 June 20:01, by Eastern

        Kuch,

        Nobody cares HOW MANY WORDS YOU USE! All that you rant about remains a dunk! Next...!

        repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Another electoral farce Sudanese should expect in 2020 2018-06-18 02:08:16 Sudanese Elections Scheduled for 2020 will be Fraught with Dangers andCounterfeiting like its predecessors By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The National Congress Party (NCP) regime’s Elections Scheduled (...)

Salva Kiir’s kingdom of doom 2018-06-16 12:31:50 By Duop Chak Wuol Empires come and go, regardless of whether they are good or bad. One of the chief measures employed by historians is an investigatory examination into the legacies the empires (...)

Darfur remains at crossroads as Bashir takes it protective cover from ICC 2018-06-12 14:19:46 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of the statement attributed to Sudan's ruling regime as saying that it is the “Time for UNAMID to leave Darfur” (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.