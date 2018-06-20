 
 
 
Three S. Sudanese refugees dead after World Cup brawl

June 19, 2018 (KAMPALA) – Ugandan Police have deployed at Rhino Camp settlement in the West Nile district of Arua after three South Sudanese refugees were killed in a football World Cup game fight.

JPEG - 73.8 kb
South Sudanese refugees attend independence day celebrations at Kirayandongo resettlement camp 9, July 2017 (ST)

The West Nile Regional Police spokesperson, Josephine Angucia said they discovered a body dumped in the bush on Tuesday.

She identified the body as that of 32-year-old Aleu Anei Aleu.

On Sunday night, two Dinka tribesmen identified as Nabuk Jimak, 50, and his son Majok, 18 were killed in the fight, Police authorities said.

Violence, according to eyewitnesses, broke at a video hall in Tika zone, where a group of South Sudanese refugees were watching Sunday’s World Cup game played between Brazil and Switzerland.

Police investigations show violence ensued following a disagreement among the refugee youths who were supporting the different teams.

"Before the fight, police dispersed the crowd but they went and reorganized, resulting into some of the Nuer youths attacking the Dinka community," the Regional Police Commander, Jonathan Musinguzi told Daily Monitor Tuesday.

Police said youth from the two rival tribes were found hiding with pangas, clubs in bushes as they planned to retaliate, adding that three refugees were picked from the bush where they were hiding.

Ugandan officials have appealed to the members from the two communities to seek dialogue and urged them to live in harmony.

Meanwhile, the Arua military brigade commander, Col. Bernard Tuhame said acts of violence will not be accepted in the camps.

"Why should you kill just because of football? We will investigate why the matches were organised to be watched in the camps because these people still have tribal grudges,” Tuhame was quoted saying.

Last month, violence broke up in Omugo settlement camp after South Sudanese refugees protested delay by relief agencies to deliver food supplies to them, destroying computers and looting several items.

(ST)

s
Sudan Tribune

