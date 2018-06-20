June 19, 2018 (JUBA/KHARTOUM) - The European Commission announced on Tuesday a €68 million in humanitarian assistance for vulnerable communities in both Sudan and South Sudan.

European flags are seen outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels (Reuters Photo)

The funding, the Commission said, comes as millions of people across both countries are in need of assistance, with the conflict in South Sudan triggering an influx of refugees into neighbouring Sudan.

"The EU is stepping up its support as many people in Sudan and South Sudan face massive humanitarian needs. Our aid will provide essential supplies such as food and healthcare and allow our partners to continue their lifesaving work on the ground,” said Christos Stylianides, the Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management.

“Above all, it is crucial that humanitarian workers can deliver aid safely so they can help those most in need. Aid workers are not a target,” he added.

In South Sudan, according to the Commission, €45 million will primarily target internally displaced persons and host communities, providing emergency food assistance, health, nutrition, shelter, water and sanitation as well as protection from gender based violence. Funding will also support measures to protect aid workers.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced by the conflict in South Sudan. Also, an estimated up to 101 aid workers have been killed since the conflict started in December 2013, and violent attacks on humanitarian workers are still on the rise.

However, despite the increasing impediments on the delivery of humanitarian assistance, the European Union (EU) is among the biggest donors of humanitarian aid in the world’s youngest nation.

On the other hand, it said, at least €23 million will ensure protection of displaced communities, treatment of under nutrition in the most affected areas, as well as food assistance and improved access to basic services such as health, shelter, water and sanitation in Sudan.

Meanwhile, to date, the Commission has reportedly mobilised over €412 million in humanitarian aid for South Sudan since fighting erupted in December 2013. Since 2011, the EU has reportedly also provided almost €450 million in humanitarian aid in Sudan for those affected by conflict, natural disasters, food insecurity and malnutrition in the country.

(ST)