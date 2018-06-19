 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 20 June 2018

South Sudan’s opposition alliance rejects IGAD Revised Bridging Proposal

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Intensive Interlink Consultations meeting in Addis Ababa on 16-18 June 2018 (ST Photo)
June 19, 2018 (JUBA) - The South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) has rejected the IGAD Revised Bridging Proposal to end the four-and-half year conflict in the country, saying it avoided considering crucial outstanding issues.

On Monday, the IGAD mediation closed the Intensive Interlinked Consultations (IICs) and decided to refer the outstanding issues in the power-sharing chapter to the IGAD Council of Ministers to resolve and then submit it to the IGAD head of states and governments summit on Thursday 21 June.

In parallel, the regional block counts on a meeting on Wednesday between President Riek Machar and his main rival Riek Machar to reach a compromise on three disputed issues: the composition of the government, le parliament, and the state governments.

Feeling that they are marginalized in the process, the SSOA said concerned about the way outstanding issues were "glossed over" by the mediation; stressing that their positions were not considered in all the mediation’s proposals for the resolution of issues pertaining to Governance and security arrangements.

The opposition alliance further exposed their different positions for a lean government, de-concentration of powers of the President, technocrats’ government during the Transitional Period, restoration of the ten (10) States, and devolving power and the requisite resources to the States and Local governments.

The alliance stressed that their propositions are the prerequisites for a sustainable peace and rejected the Revised Bridging Proposal which takes into consideration only the government’s positions.

"We shall never be part of a deal that carries the seeds of its own failure because that failure costs lives, resources and disrupting social fabric. Only a transparent and inclusive negotiated agreement can deliver a sustainable peace to South Sudan," said the SSOA in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Tuesday.

The mediation says the purpose of the final IICs meeting was to "to identify possible compromises and build consensus on the bridging proposal”.

Government spokesperson Minister Michael Makuei Lueth said the outstanding issues would be discussed in the face-to-face meeting between Kiir and Machar on Wednesday.

Following what and based on its outcome the IGAD Council of Minister will formulate a position that to be referred to the heads of state and government for consideration.

However, the SSOA called on the "IGAD Summit of heads of State and Government to ensure that the root causes of the problems are addressed in order to achieve a just and sustainable peace".

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 19 June 23:49, by Kuch

    The IGAD & the US, the UK, their UN & their overall gulf Arab states’ financiers are wasting their times, money & our times. What they are peddling about in the hotels, brothels & bars of Adis Ababa will not come & be implemented here on the ground in South Sudan trust us. There is no damn war going here on the ground. But there are some evils in the US, the UK, their UN & their new found allies>>

    repondre message

    • 19 June 23:56, by Kuch

      like ethiopia, North Sudan & even Kenya which want to fight over our country & our people. And their only way to do it, is to keep their puppets/stooges like Riek Machar as relevant as possible. But their sinister project over our country & our people is going to lit the whole East Africa region in the flame as we know it. ethiopia has becomes our big menace to our country & our people’s>>>

      repondre message

      • 20 June 00:02, by Kuch

        existential threat. Since 1950th, every piece of trash is always taken to that prostitutes infested country. Since when has our country been a province of that prostitutes infested country? Since when fellows? Mr. Salva Kiir with his empty head is to blame on all these. Why did, the fool didn’t killed Riek Machar in 2016 is part of all these dirty game over our country & our people by our enemies>

        repondre message

        • 20 June 00:08, by Kuch

          The US, the UK, their UN & their NGOs are fighting over our country & our people. And the same US, the UK, their UN & their gulf Arab states’ paymasters are paying ethiopia, North Sudan & Kenya to fight over our country & our people, in other words, our country is being fought over like DRC Congo & Angola during the COLD war. But our traitors, thieves & losers are not seeing this dirty game being>

          repondre message

          • 20 June 00:14, by Kuch

            fought over our country & our people since these traitors, thieves & losers have sold their souls to foreign masters from the US, the UK, their UN, North Sudan, ethiopia, Kenya and their gulf Arab states’ overall paymasters. Not only this, our empty headed president (Salva Kiir) doesn’t know this ’high stake roulette’ game over our country & our people by our enemies>>>

            repondre message

            • 20 June 00:23, by Kuch

              because he just doesn’t know anything anyway, pathetic indeed. He just wants to be called president & wants others to be doing the heavy lifting for him. He is always summoned by other countries head of states at whim like their little boy & he would go. The man doesn’t even care about his own dignity & the dignity of other South Sudanese people who don’t want their president to be mistreated by>

              repondre message

              • 20 June 00:28, by Kuch

                other countries head of states. I don’t why his advisors just can’t tell this empty head we call our president to remove that damn cowboy hat because it doesn’t fit him. South Sudanese people are very powerful & very proud people. But we are headed by a very weak man who can be easily bullied by other head of states here in our own region>>>

                repondre message

                • 20 June 00:33, by Kuch

                  That he is going and meet face-to-face with Riek Machar in Mauritania, North Sudan, Kenya etc. And our Salva Kiir of all presidents will just go where he is summoned to go to, without questioning the objectives & intentions behind those meetings, pathetic indeed.>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 20 June 00:39, by Kuch

                    He is not questioning the reasons why some IGAD countries & their foreign masters from the US, the UK, their UN & their gulf Arab states’ paymasters are so much interested about power sharing with the oppositions that will come & create the same infighting that create the 2013 foiled coup in the first place? Than concentrating on the national dialogue & reform of the national army?>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 20 June 00:44, by Kuch

                      Inclusion of the traitors like Pagan Amuom, Thomas Cirrilo, Rebecca Nyandeng, Majak Agoot, Adwok Nyabe, Uyai Deng Ajak & other bunch of thieves, traitors & losers into the current government will come & create the same infighting again. And doesn’t need a rocket scientist to know this. But this is what the US, the UK, their UN & their lackeys in the IGAD like ethiopia, North Sudan or Kenya want>>>

                      repondre message

                      • 20 June 00:49, by Kuch

                        in our country because it will our country as ungovernable as possible. And then their UN NEW WORLD order government would be given as an alternative to RULE over our country & our people. And this is what the traitors, thieves & losers like Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom, Majak Agoot, Lam Akol & Thomas Cirillo have already signed up our country to anyway. But who would even allow those thieves,>>

                        repondre message

                        • 20 June 00:54, by Kuch

                          traitors & losers to share power with the current government again? It is either they come back as normal citizens, register their parties & contest in elections. No way out around it. Sharing power with the current government is a continuation of what caused the current mess in the first place & it must not be repeated again>>>

                          repondre message

  • 20 June 01:54, by One people

    One brain can destroy 130 million brains or more brains, is like one Onion can destroy 1000s of Onions. If one brain can destroy 130 million brains or more, than two brains will do what to you my people? I heard that someone made a mistake by saying president Riek Machar meeting on Wednesday between President Riek Machar and his main rival Riek Machar to reach a compromise

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Another electoral farce Sudanese should expect in 2020 2018-06-18 02:08:16 Sudanese Elections Scheduled for 2020 will be Fraught with Dangers andCounterfeiting like its predecessors By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The National Congress Party (NCP) regime’s Elections Scheduled (...)

Salva Kiir’s kingdom of doom 2018-06-16 12:31:50 By Duop Chak Wuol Empires come and go, regardless of whether they are good or bad. One of the chief measures employed by historians is an investigatory examination into the legacies the empires (...)

Darfur remains at crossroads as Bashir takes it protective cover from ICC 2018-06-12 14:19:46 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of the statement attributed to Sudan's ruling regime as saying that it is the “Time for UNAMID to leave Darfur” (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.