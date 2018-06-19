120 homes in South Kordofan destroyed or damaged by heavy rains

- Children fetch clean water from ICRC water points in Muglad, Southern Kordofan State (ICRCJ. Guitter/file Photo)
June 18, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Heavy rain and strong winds on Sunday have caused varying injuries among residents and destroyed 120 houses at Nabota area in the locality of Al-Tadamon, South Kordofan State.
The official news agency SUNA on Monday said 50 houses have been destroyed completely while 70 others were damaged partially; adding dozens of cattle have perished.
According to the agency, the commissioner of Al-Tadamon Abdallah Abdel-Samad visited the area and instructed to form a committee to assess the damage.
Abdel-Samad stressed his government’s commitment to address the situation and provide the necessary support to the affected in coordination with the national aid groups.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Another electoral farce Sudanese should expect in 2020 2018-06-18 02:08:16 Sudanese Elections Scheduled for 2020 will be Fraught with Dangers andCounterfeiting like its predecessors By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The National Congress Party (NCP) regime’s Elections Scheduled (...)
Salva Kiir’s kingdom of doom 2018-06-16 12:31:50 By Duop Chak Wuol Empires come and go, regardless of whether they are good or bad. One of the chief measures employed by historians is an investigatory examination into the legacies the empires (...)
Darfur remains at crossroads as Bashir takes it protective cover from ICC 2018-06-12 14:19:46 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of the statement attributed to Sudan's ruling regime as saying that it is the “Time for UNAMID to leave Darfur” (...)
MORE