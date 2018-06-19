120 homes in South Kordofan destroyed or damaged by heavy rains

Children fetch clean water from ICRC water points in Muglad, Southern Kordofan State (ICRCJ. Guitter/file Photo)

June 18, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Heavy rain and strong winds on Sunday have caused varying injuries among residents and destroyed 120 houses at Nabota area in the locality of Al-Tadamon, South Kordofan State.

The official news agency SUNA on Monday said 50 houses have been destroyed completely while 70 others were damaged partially; adding dozens of cattle have perished.

According to the agency, the commissioner of Al-Tadamon Abdallah Abdel-Samad visited the area and instructed to form a committee to assess the damage.

Abdel-Samad stressed his government’s commitment to address the situation and provide the necessary support to the affected in coordination with the national aid groups.

(ST)