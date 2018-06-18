 
 
 
Kenya opposes call to seize property of S. Sudan leaders

June 17, 2018 (NAIROBI) - Kenya has calls from the United States to seize properties of South Sudanese leaders, allegedly acquired using proceeds from corruption, money laundering and the ongoing war.

JPEG - 22.2 kb
US Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Ms Sigal Mandelker (Daily Monitor)

Last week, the US Treasury’s under-secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, Sigal Mandelker said some South Sudanese, have continued to invest illicit money in Kenya’s real estate market.

"I wanna be very clear, those who profit from human rights violations and corruption, preying on the poor and innocent and mothers and children, must heed our warning," she told reporters in Nairobi.

"We will impose consequences, we will cut off your access to the US financial system and we will work with our partners in this region and elsewhere to do the same," added the senior US official, who visited Uganda, Kenya and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

However, responding to calls from Mandelker, Kenya’s ministry of foreign affairs officials pledged to share intelligence with Washington on illicit money flows from South Sudan, but insist that reports provided by the US on the South Sudanese leaders need verification.

The principal secretary in foreign affairs ministry, Macharia Kamau said Kenya is capable of seizing properties from illicit proceeds but will only act within the context of international practices through the United Nations conventions and the Bretton Woods institutions.

“Kenya knows its obligations in regards to corruption and money laundering, and is working closely with the international community on the same. However, we work with multilateral platforms and don’t take instructions from other sovereign states,” he told the East African.

In September 2016, The Sentry, a US-based investigative group, accused South Sudanese leaders of transferring millions of dollars of ill-gotten wealth outside the country during a civil war that left nearly half the population homeless or in urgent need of humanitarian aid.

Its report accused President Salva Kiir and some of his top associates, along with former vice-president Riek Machar, as having invested millions of dollars in real estate in Kenya, Uganda as well as Australia.

The senior US official told reporters in Nairobi on Wednesday that she met with top officials in Kenya’s government and the banking sector to urge them to watch out for money laundering from South Sudan.

The Treasury under-secretary urged officials in Nairobi and Kampala to close loopholes that allow transfer of illicit funds from South Sudan.

(ST)

  • 18 June 10:17, by Lenin Bull

    Millions congratulations Kenya. US is only bullying South Sudan because it has no access to oil contract and other vital resources in South Sudan.Truly pointed out " Kenya does not take instructions from other sovereign States" period. Kenya is a sovereign state, US is a sovereign state, and South Sudan is a sovereign state.

    repondre message

  • 18 June 10:21, by Lenin Bull

    The US has investments and economic interests everywhere in the world stretching from Japan in the Far East, South Korea, India, Israel, Ukraine, Europe, Saudi Arabi, Kuwait, Qatar, Africa, and Latin America! Why is wrong for a small young country like South Sudan not to have economic interests and investments with its immediate neighbors ? Walai yaki US is real evil and neocolonialistic!

    repondre message

    • 18 June 10:41, by jubaone

      Lenin Fool,
      You hastily read between the lines and had your own interpretation. There´s a fundamental difference between INVESTMENTS and STOLEN MONIES. These are NOT economic interests and investments of the SS, but individual criminals and money launderers. Unless of course, if you suggest, stolen monies are investments. That is jienge business perspective

      repondre message

      • 18 June 10:50, by jubaone

        Lenin Fool,
        If Uganda trades over $200m annually and Kenya $60-100m with SS, and SS exports NOTHING, then this is skewed business and SS is nothing other than a "golden cow" which the jienges simply herd for foreigners. Of course, our neigbhors are less interested in "clean" and "organized" business but shoddy and bogus ones with easily scrweable savage fools in suits posing as businessmen

        repondre message

    • 18 June 10:59, by Kuch

      Mr. Lenin Bull,
      The US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus & some of their creepy allies in between, have an alliance with Kenya. Why do you think, Kenya is keeping the losers, thieves & traitors like Pagan Amuom, Rebecca Nyandeng, her ugly son, Majak Agoot, Adwok Nayabe, Uyai Deng Ajak & some of other fools keep their puppets/stooges in Nairobi than sending the fools & traitors>

      repondre message

      • 18 June 11:05, by Kuch

        back to South Sudan to come & face their treasonous behavior or come and join their our country’s "national dialogue". But this is not the case. the evil corporate US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their *new found allies like North Sudan, ethiopia, their gulf Arab state’s paymasters & some of their creepy allies in between must pay for their crimes">>>

        repondre message

        • 18 June 11:12, by Kuch

          in our country chap. Mr. Lenin Bull, if you are from ’the so-called Twic East’ my brother, then tell your people my brother. We are going to bomb our enemies to near oblivian out of our country once and for all. We are not going to live side by side with the traitors, thieves & lazies. The evil white Americans, English people, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their Abeshas>>>>

          repondre message

          • 18 June 11:16, by Kuch

            (their so-called ethiopians), their evil juus, their UN, their sleazy NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between like their gulf Arab states’ paymasters and even Kenyan, then be very very careful brother Lenin bull, we are going to destroy these vermins out of our country once and for all. Reasons, pure HATRED & RACISM>>>

            repondre message

            • 18 June 11:28, by Kuch

              Mr. Lenin Bull, there are some other fools who like other people when you don’t even love them back, read this link below Mr. Lenin Bull:https://www.nation.co.ke/news/Matere-Kereri--My-memories-of-Kenneth-Matiba/1056-4492754-457pob/index.html
              https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-africa-13682176
              Mr. These links above were politcal intrigues that were used by the ’evil juus to wedged their evil feet’>>>

              repondre message

              • 18 June 11:34, by Kuch

                into Kenya & always be used as "attack dogs here in our own East Africa" Mr. Lenin, I studied in Nakuru high school after I was injured very badly in the battle of Kapoeta in 2002, in New Kapoaeta area. I became a refugee & studied well. I am the one who helped bombed the Riek Machar so—called ’white army out of my home town of Bor in 2014’>>>

                repondre message

                • 18 June 11:39, by Kuch

                  Mr. Lenin Bull,
                  there is no war going on here in our country, trust me this chap. But the evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus, their gulf Arab states, paymasters, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their some of their Kenyan Bantus & even some of their allies in between like Nigerians have been using our country & our people as their fools>>>

                  repondre message

Comment on this article



