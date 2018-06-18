 
 
 
South Sudan army attacks rebel positions in Eastern Equatoria, claims spokesperson

June 17, 2018 (JUBA) - SPLM-IO spokesperson accused the South Sudanese government of attacking their positions in the Imatong State of Eastern Equatoria region and called on the ceasefire body to investigate the aggression.

Lam Paul Gabriel

Lam Paul Gabriel said in a statement released on Sunday evening that the SPLA-IG launched an attack on their base in Pogee from Ngomoromo at about 06:30 pm

"The forces left Magwi yesterday and crossed into Uganda via Lobone border point where they launched the attack from," said the rebel spokesperson.

Pogee, Ngomoromo and Lobone are located in Magwi County on the border with Uganda.

The statement didn’t provide the casualties caused by the attackers but said the attack aimed at forcing civilians who come from refugees camps in Uganda to cultivate food to return to the neighbouring country.

Pogee is part of the Greater Kapoeta which has been largely unaffected by conflicts. However, Magwi County remains one of the most conflict-affected parts of the southern South Sudan region.

"The SPLA IO calls upon the CTSAMM and UNMISS to immediately investigate these cowardice acts of the regime to destabilize the peace process," said Gabriel to conclude his statement.

(ST)

