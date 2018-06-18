China firm trains 20 young South Sudanese engineers

June 17, 2018 (JUBA) - China Railway Construction Engineering Group has trained 20 young South Sudanese engineers in various disciplines.

The young engineers drawn from the civil, electrical and carpentry fields recently completed one-month of training at the China-aided project for modernization and expansion at Juba Teaching Hospital.

Out of the 20 students who enrolled for the training, only seven managed to complete, according to the Chinese engineering firm.

Deng Agany Aguto, a graduate of electrical engineering from the University of Rwanda, said he learnt about discipline, self-management and hard work which are key aspects for engineers.

"Working with Chinese is one of the best thing ever because I can see in South Sudan we don’t have such modern tools. We have been working with them peacefully, no quarrels and no fight. Having such knowledge is important. I hope to continue working with the Chinese," 25-year-old Aguto told Xinhua.

Meanwhile, the representative of China-South Sudan Friendship Association, Dut Abednego, said the training seeks to provide technical knowledge to engineering students and boost relations between South Sudanese and Chinese engineers.

"We want to bring our civil engineers, electricians closer to Chinese engineers so that they can understand and gain skills from each other because majority of our engineers don’t have technical experience and if they work with the Chinese, they will gain experience," he said.

