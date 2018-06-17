Sudan’s dialogue parties to take unified stance on elections law: PCP



June 17, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The national dialogue parties would continue consultations to arrive at a joint position on the elections law ahead of its submission to the parliament, said the secretary general of the Popular Congress Party (PCP) Ali al-Haj Mohamed.

On 11 June, the Sudanese Council of Ministers approved the 2018 elections law amid objection of several political forces participating in the national dialogue.

Speaking to his party members on the occasion of the Eid al-Fitr on Saturday, Mohamed said the draft elections law is marred by serious shortcomings.

He pointed to the large consensus among the national dialogue parties that the National Consensus Government (NCG) hasn’t made progress on many of the issues at hand particularly those pertaining to freedoms, economy and peace.

Mohamed added the responsibility of achieving peace in the country rests on the shoulders of the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) not the national dialogue parties.

The PCP leader criticized what he described as “NCP and government’s slow pace to achieve lasting peace with the armed movements”.

He further said the national dialogue parties are reviewing their positions towards the ongoing events in the political arena regarding those issues.

In October 2016, the political forces participating in the government-led national dialogue concluded the process by signing the National Document which includes the general features of a future constitution to be finalised by transitional institutions.

The NCG was installed in May 2017 to implement the outcome of the dialogue conference.

The rebel groups and opposition parties refused to join Khartoum process as they demand the government to end the war and ensure freedoms in the country ahead of the dialogue.

Also, last month, a coalition of some opposition left parties, the National Consensus Forces (NCF), announced the boycott of the 2020 elections, saying it won’t meet with the ruling party to discuss these elections.

On the other hand, several opposition groups that are part of the opposition Sudan Call forces consider participating in the next general presidential elections in 2020 if the regime of President Omer al-Bashir provides needed guarantees for a fair election and ensures freedoms.

(ST)