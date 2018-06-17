 
 
 
Juba only pledged to consider holding Kiir-Riek meeting in Khartoum: diplomat

Riek Machar, left, and President Salva Kiir after the first meeting of a new transitional coalition government, in Juba, South Sudan, April 29, 2016. (Photo AP)
June 17, 2018 (JUBA) - President Salva Kiir has only pledged to consider the Sudanese proposal to hold in Khartoum the face-to-face meeting between him and his main rival Riek Machar, diplomatic sources said on Sunday.

South Sudanese Government Spokesperson came out on Friday say they do not want this crucial meeting for the peace process to be held in one of the IGAD countries because there are "competing interests" and indicated they prefer a neutral country such as South Africa.

At the same time, Sudanese foreign minister ended a meeting with the Ethiopian Prime Minister and was heading to Mombasa to meet the Kenyan President before to meet the Ugandan leader on Saturday evening.

Asked to explain the situation South Sudanese diplomat indicated that in fact President Kiir when he was briefed about the Sudanese initiative welcomed the idea and pledged to mull over the proposal.

"We told Sudan(’s foreign minister) that we would think about the offer. They rushed to announce something we didn’t agree in the media," said the diplomat who requested anonymity because he is not authorized to speak to the media.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth pointed to the multiple initiatives by Sudan, Kenya and Ethiopia to host a meeting between Kiir and Machar saying there are between the IGAD countries.

The diplomat went further to stress that "our government prefers South Africa" because Ethiopia, Sudan and Kenya all want the meeting to take place in their capitals.

Observers in Juba say Khartoum want to play the card of mediators because they first want the resumption of oil production in South Sudan and increase their dividends besides using it in their talks with Washington for Sudan removal from the terror list.

For Kenya, they say it is a manner to improve its relations with Juba which is infuriated by the opposition presence and to reconcile with Machar because he didn’t forget the handover of his close aid James Dak to Juba in 2016.

In a statement released on 13 June, the SPLM-IO welcomed the invitation extended by the Ethiopian government and said it is only committed to the Addis Ababa meeting on 20 June.

"The Movement welcomes this invitation and salutes the courage of IGAD for reaching this prudent and timely decision, it will go a long way in building confidence in the peace process," said the statement.

Khartoum did not propose a date for the meeting even if Sudanese sources last week spoke about Sunday 17 June as a date for the meeting. It is reported that Khartoum encounter should be a preparatory meeting for Addis Ababa reunion.

Now Juba has declined Addis Ababa, Khartoum and Nairobi as a venue for the talks, they have to convince the IGAD which mediates the process of their position.

The IGAD Council of Ministers in a meeting held on 31 May discussed the failure of the parties to sign the Bridging Proposal document on the governance and security arrangements and decided to convene a meeting between Kiir and Machar before the end of June.

The idea that if they accept the proposed document they will be the driving force for the implementation of 2015 peace agreement and create a new dynamic to end the four-and-half-year conflict in South Sudan.

Regarding Addis Ababa, the South Sudanese observers say Ethiopia which put aside the former team of mediators from Kenya and Sudan, now is controlling alone the whole process and do not want the others to come to take advantage of its efforts.

However, sources close the SPLM-IO told Sudan Tribune that President Kiir has been opposed to Machar return to the region and still has the same position, adding this why he offers travelling to Pretoria and meet him there instead of holding the meeting in one of the IGAD countries.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

  • 18 June 01:46, by lino

    Ya Konyo Konyo Regime in Juba,

    Better gets it right! South Sudanese can’t be hold hostage because Kiir unable to work with Machar! Better exist the government, resolved that personal problem, and it will be the will of the whether to allow both of you back to politics!!!
    They are so many young leaders who will be carrying on the responsibilities!!! Also, all of you are over 65 years old!

    repondre message

    • 18 June 01:51, by lino

      It should be time to retire and live peacefully!!!
      Either both of you out or in!!! Anyone to manage SS should have a will to work with everyone in the country because we are diverse and have many tribes! Else quit!

      repondre message

      • 18 June 02:52, by The Rhino

        Look,

        Machar and Kiir owe South Sudanese big time apology.Its clear that none of them should lead this country.They should rather concentrate in guiding and advising South Sudanese to learn from their (Machar/Kiir) divisive policies than aspiring for personal political interests and entourage.IGAD can never give you peace if you can’t have peace among yourselves,that simple!

        repondre message

        • 18 June 03:02, by Games

          The-Rhino
          I think it is a time for all of us need to be fairs. For sake of our suffering citizens, Machar accepted the face-to-face meeting with Salva Kiir in order to bridge the gaps that are very difficult to reach in Addis ABBA, but Salva Kiir and his JCE pretend like they don’t know anything about the meeting in the last minutes.

          repondre message

  • 18 June 02:48, by Games

    Who cares about the meeting, Machar is coming out anyways and he will be Ethiopia in a matter of hours. Ethiopia government is absolutely right, they do put lots of efforts on this peaces and it would be betrayed if both IO and SPL-JCE are trying to change the venues to the another country.

    repondre message

    • 18 June 03:04, by Games

      The Rhino
      If you want to critiques anyone, it must be Salva Kiir, not both Gentlemens

      repondre message

      • 18 June 04:20, by The Rhino

        Games,

        Everybody in South Sudan is suffering from all these mess.Unless we stop supporting these two leaders,terminate the blame games,South Sudan will for ever and always be processed by foreigners.The losers are South Sudanese! We must recalibrate and take a different approach to save the country.

        repondre message

        • 18 June 04:40, by Games

          I greed, we all wanted them gone, but the tricky parts are:they both the sources of the conflict and they are the only two will stop it. That is why the rests of the world are objectives the excluded of Machar in the the peace processes by the some IGAD countries

          repondre message

        • 18 June 05:01, by Kuch

          Why is everyone suffering? You fools have been told to stop your following your Riek Machar loser & get out of these filthy so-called UN compounds & farm your damn own food since there is no more war. But you don’t to listen. You like to use the word suffering (ana taban) while you losers are not doing any damn thing to help your own sorry assesses>>>

          repondre message

          • 18 June 05:08, by Kuch

            For all I know, some of our Nuers, Shilluks & some Equatorians to some extent just want to be resettled in Europe & America or be ruled by the UN government & then they will always be given meager UN food rations. Don’t accuse me that I am making this up, because this is what your Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom & Thomas Cirillo have even asked for>>>

            repondre message

            • 18 June 05:13, by Kuch

              According to some of our lowly informed Nuers, it is either ’gat Riek Machar to be vice president of South Sudan’ or there will be no peace. Good luck with that. Then why are you losers always talk about suffering then? You are asked to join the "national dialogue". But you losers are always dreaming of an elusive peace to be brought to South Sudan by foreigners??>>>

              repondre message

              • 18 June 05:18, by Kuch

                Kenyans have their own problems, Abeshas (the so-called ethiopians) have their own problems, North Sudan has it own damn problems in Darfur, Southern Kordufan & Southern Blue Nile. The UK has her own problems with their so-called brexit, the UN has a lot of problems in DRC, CAR, Libya, Syria, Yemen, etc and the US has her racial tension between black Americans, Latinos & white people>>>

                repondre message

                • 18 June 05:23, by Kuch

                  So why do you idiots think others are more interested in South Sudan’s issues than their own? Because our country is full of fools who like to create aimless armed rebellions & outdated tribal war fares & would always want other countries feed them & resolve your damn small tribal problems. Pathetic people indeed. Don’t the some of our Nuers always say that their ’gat Machar’ is highly educated>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 18 June 05:25, by Kuch

                    human being in South Sudan? My ass! Studying magician isn’t called education some my lowly informed Nuers idiots.

                    repondre message

                    • 18 June 05:28, by Kuch

                      As for Mr. Salva Kiir meeting Mr. Riek Machar. Why not here in Juba or South Africa? What is special about Khartoum?

                      repondre message

Comment on this article



