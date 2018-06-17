June 16, 2018 (WAU) – South Sudan National Security Services inaugurated on Friday its regional head office in Wau state.

South Sudan national security office in Wau town, June 16, 2018 (ST)

Construction of the building, located on eastern bank of Jur River, started in 2013.

Officials say the new office will help the region handle issues affecting national security issues affecting various communities.

Speaking during Friday’s occasion, the national security minister in the office president, Obuto Mamur Mete directed all army commanders to withdraw their personnel from checkpoints all over Wau state to allow police do their work.

“I don’t want to see an army man standing at checkpoints. That is the work of police, only if there is a checkpoint, it is only the police which is either customer or whatever, that is their work, it is not the work of the army,” said the minister.

He added, “If there is any checkpoint, it should be the police working there and we will see what they are doing. That is their mission, not the army and not the national security. This is an order”.

The deputy state governor, Angelo Taban and the country’s director general for the general intelligence bureau, Lt. General Thomas Duoth attended Friday’s event.

(ST)