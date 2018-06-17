Sudan security denies family visit to deported detainee

June 16, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The family of a Sudanese activist detained by the security authorities expressed concern about his health as they have been denied a family visit to their son since his arrest at Khartoum airport after his expulsion from Saudi Arabia.
- Hisham Ali (ST Photo)
Hisham Ali who was arrested after his deportation from Saudi Arabia on Tuesday 29 May. He had been arrested in Jeddah in November 2017, in response to a request by the Sudanese security apparatus.
In a statement released on Saturday Ali’s family said concerned about his state of health and the possibility of being subjected to torture as they have been denied meeting to their son since his arrival to Sudan.
"His life is in danger," said a statement released by his family, stressing they hold the security apparatus fully responsible for his safety and called on national and international groups to investigate his health and humanitarian situation.
The 46-year-old Sudanese activist contributed to various online forums to expose government corruption and expressed his support for the November and December 2016 civil disobedience in Sudan on his Facebook page.
In a related development, Amnesty International said the Sudanese security service denied another political detainee, Matar Younis Ali Hussein, access to his family and a lawyer.
Matar Younis who is a vocal critic of the government’s policy in Darfur has been arrested since the first April.
(ST)
