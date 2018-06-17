 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 17 June 2018

S. Sudan parties resume talks as IGAD makes revised bridging proposal

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

A general view of the closing session of the IGAD brokered second phase of the HLRF on 23 May 2018 - (Photo Ethiopian FM)
June 16, 2018 (JUBA) - The South Sudanese parties Saturday started three-day Intensive Interlink Consultations meeting to discuss a revised Bridging Proposal dealing with the outstanding issue in the peace revitalization forum.

The IGAD mediators submitted to the participants a new proposal described as "a middle ground on their various negotiating positions" on the power-sharing or governance and security arrangements. The parties during the three-day consultations are supposed to sign it paving the way for a face-to-face meeting between President Salva Kiir and the SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar.

Different sources told Sudan Tribune that regional and international pressure is high on the parties to sign the document which is conceived after 11 months of negotiations to revitalize the peace agreement of 2015.

The intensive consultations were decided by the IGAD after the failure of the Second Phase of the High-Level Revitalization Forum (HLRF) to reach a deal on the implementation of the governance and security arrangements on 23 May.

At the time, the SPLM-IO rejected the proposal saying it "is an endorsement of the status quo which emerged in Juba after the collapse of the (peace agreement)".

"The IGAD Proposal further rewards the regime in Juba for their intransigence throughout the peace process and for their well-documented role in precipitating the collapse of (peace) in July 2016," stressed the main opposition group.

Seen by Sudan Tribune, the revised Bridging Proposal introduces a 35% quota for women in all instances of responsibilities "whether or not any reference has been made to this ratio in the text".

It also increases the share of the other political entities (i.e. FDs, OPP and SSOA) in the State Governments to be allocated as a bloc, 20%. In the first version, they had only 10%.

The revised proposal also bring more details on the Independent Boundary Commission which will review the establishment of new states and their boundaries and to make recommendations for addressing the consequences of these changes.

So, the commission will consist of 15 members including three from the IGAD countries. Also, it provides that the IBC has to terminate its mandate within 180 days.

It shall make binding "recommendations on adjustments to be made to the number and boundary of States during the Transitional Period," reads the revised bridging proposal.

The new text reduces members of the National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) from 440 to 400 legislators. The incumbent government will take 55% of its seats, the SPLM-Io 25% and the others political groups will take 20%.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 17 June 04:26, by lino

    IGAD and Konyo Konyo Regime in Juba are trying to make another fake Agreement to avoid sanctions scheduled for the end of June, 2018!!! Watch out people?!!!😜

    repondre message

    • 17 June 05:08, by Games

      Lino
      IGAD are failed to bridge the gaps. There are no ways we IO and the others groups would accept that ratios. 55% Are rewarded for Salva Kiir is bads behaviours.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Salva Kiir’s kingdom of doom 2018-06-16 12:31:50 By Duop Chak Wuol Empires come and go, regardless of whether they are good or bad. One of the chief measures employed by historians is an investigatory examination into the legacies the empires (...)

Darfur remains at crossroads as Bashir takes it protective cover from ICC 2018-06-12 14:19:46 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of the statement attributed to Sudan's ruling regime as saying that it is the “Time for UNAMID to leave Darfur” (...)

Dissolution and formation of South Sudan cabinet in 2013 2018-06-11 19:54:09 By Telar Deng The events that led to the 2013 dissolution of the cabinet can be traced back to the deep mistrust that fermented back in 1991 when leaders failed to close ranks. After the 1991 (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.