Sudanese-Egyptian committee to meet in October

June 16, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Egyptian-Sudanese Higher Committee (ESHC) would meet in October in Khartoum, said the Egyptian Ambassador to Khartoum Osama Shaltout

In statements following a meeting with President Omer al-Bashir on Friday, Shaltout said the Sudanese-Egyptian relations would witness significant improvement during the next period.

According to Shaltout, the ESHC meeting would be chaired by presidents Omer al-Bashir and Abdel-Fatah al-Sisi.

The Egyptian envoy expressed hope the two countries would enhance cooperation in all fields, pointing out that bilateral relations between the two countries are moving forward.

The tumultuous relations between Sudan and Egypt experienced last December a new crisis over media attacks against al-Bashir after a visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Sudan.

Also, Sudan accused Egypt and Eritrea of supporting rebel groups to attack Kassala state on the eastern border.

But the main differences remain the dispute over the border triangle area of Halayeb and the construction of Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam that Sudan backs.

(ST)