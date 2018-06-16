 
 
 
Juba calls to hold Kiir-Machar meeting outside IGAD countries

June 16, 2018 (JUBA) - The South Sudanese government said it wants the face-to-face meeting between President Salva Kiir and his main rival Riek Machar to be outside the IGAD countries, saying there a sort of competition among the block’s countries to organize it.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir (C) poses for a picture after the government swearing in with his first deputy Riek Machar (R) and second deputy James Wani on 29 April 2016 (Photo Moses Lomayat)

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth pointed to the multiple initiatives by Sudan, Kenya and Ethiopia to host a meeting between Kiir and Machar saying there are "competing interests" between the IGAD countries.

"It seems that there is some sort of undeclared competition," said Lueth before to add "the best thing is to hold it in a neutral ground so that none of these three takes it for anything other than a neutral place".

Sudan on 5 June dispatched its foreign minister to Juba propose to host the Kiir-Machar meeting decided by the IGAD Council of Ministers on 31 May. Also, Kenya’s former prime minister met Raila Odinga with Machar in Pretoria on 8 June and raised the possibility of coordinating the meeting.

Following what, Ethiopia which is the IGAD chair extended on 13 June an invitation for the face to face meeting to President Kiir and the SPLM-IO leader on 20 June.

The government spokesperson said they do not contest the meeting or its patronage by the IGAD but they prefer to see it held in a country outside the East African block countries.

He further added that South African, for example, can be a neutral territory for this crucial meeting.

Khartoum which pledged to provide the needed technical assistance for the resumption of oil production in the Unity region dispatched its foreign minister to Addis Ababa, Nairobi and Kampala to coordinate the meeting with the three governments.

As result of these diplomatic moves, the is a lot of confusion about the place where the meeting will be held. Also, it is not clear if Addis Ababa will convene an encounter and Khartoum another one.

The IGAD Council of Ministers indicated that the face to face must take place before the African Union Summit in Mauritania on 1-2 July.

(ST)

  • 17 June 00:10, by Malakal county Simon

    Whether you like it or not, the meeting will be conducted within one of IGAD country.. For God sake, they are the mediators!!

    • 17 June 00:12, by South South

      I blame the leaders who have chosen guns than discussion. South Sudan is a very easy target to be robbed, that’s what I see right now.

      • 17 June 01:24, by Mayendit

        South Sudan
        This is why someone like myself had been offering best advice to the president of the Republic of South Sudan to plan to step down and hand it the presidency to someone which he has the most trust to successful him. I have been supporting gen, he Salve Kiir Mayardit for very long time and I have to tell the truth. All countries around us are not a good neighbors that is my view.

    • 17 June 01:25, by Games

      Malakal County Simon
      Salva Kiir is not ready for peace as long he is still listening to M7 of Uganda. Those confusions came from Uganda and Juba as they do not want to release Machar from that illegally detentions. Why South Africa and why changing their minds when only a day and a half left to the meeting.

      • 17 June 01:32, by Games

        But the good news is that the Ethiopia government has already making it clear. By saying that it is up to whoever is not turning up to that date to the meeting. Ethiopia is right place for the meeting, it is a where all peace rounds discussions are being taken places.

