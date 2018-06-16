 
 
 
South Sudan is "the most tragic case" in Africa: U.S. diplomat

June 15, 2018 (WASHINGTON) - U.S. President Trump’s nominee for the post of Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs described South Sudan as a most tragic case of repression in Africa.

JPEG - 9 kb
Tibor Nagy (Photo Univ of Texas)

Speaking before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on 14 June 14, Ambassador Tibor Nagy vowed to work for the end of conflicts in Africa and the promotion of stability and good governance adding that "Africa is at a historic crossroads, and the direction it takes will impact its future and the security and well-being of the rest of the world".

The U.S. diplomat who served all his carrier in Africa pointed to the positive changes in the continent in various fields and countries but regretted that some of Africa’s problems remain unchanged, or have worsened.

"Terrorism and violent extremism have increased in scope and intensity. Some African leaders are perpetuating their rule through constitutional manipulation and increased repression," he said.

"The most tragic case is South Sudan – born in ebullience in 2011 but since descended into ethnic warfare due to its uncaring leaders," he further stressed.

Nagy is expected to be confirmed by the Congress in his function as the first Mr Africa in the U.S. administration a year-and-half after Trump’s election.

Since the eruption of the South Sudan crisis in December 2013, U.S. administration shifted its support to the President Salva Kiir and imposed sanctions on his government’s members.

Also, last May, Washington initiated a comprehensive review of its assistance programs to South Sudan to ensure its aid does not contribute to or prolong the country’s ongoing conflict, or facilitate predatory or corrupt behaviour.

“The government of South Sudan has lost credibility, and the United States is losing patience," said a statement issued by the White House.

Until his nomination, Ambassador Nagy served as Vice Provost for International Affairs at Texas Tech University.

He was the U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia from 1999-2002, and Ambassador to Guinea from 1996-99.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 16 June 12:24, by Kuch

    "South Sudan is "the most tragic case" in Africa: U.S." diplomat,
    Our evil juus, get the hell out of South Africa, Kenya, ethiopia, Egypt, here in South Sudan & some of our other African countries. We are going to bomb you to near extinction. We are here fools. I am the one who is going to help bomb your so-called *Eastern Jerusalem* and give it to the owners, ’Palestinians people>>>

    repondre message

    • 16 June 12:29, by Kuch

      Eastern Jerusalem is a Palestinian country, there will be no cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, French criminals in Central Africa repbulic (CAR), Democratic republic of Congo (DRC), Libya, Mali, ethiopia, Kenya, South Africa; people who may have some problems with us are Germans in Namibia. But we going to destroy the evil>>>

      repondre message

      • 16 June 12:33, by Kuch

        white Americans, English people, their evil juus, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their cloned gulf Arab states’ paymasters, some Kenyans & some of their creepy allies in between out of our country once and for all. Fellows, War is here & we are going to bomb our enemies out of our country & over our people, once and for all>>>

        repondre message

        • 16 June 12:42, by Kuch

          reasons, pure HATRED & RACISM. In countries like Kenya, they can sell you away to any piece of trash even before the fall of hammer & who can them free money. Let me tell you this my South Sudanese lowly informed fools. We are going to occupy Kenya & kill every evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus, their UN, some of their creepy allies like ethiopia & their sleazy NGOs,>>

          repondre message

          • 16 June 12:47, by Kuch

            their gulf Arab states’ paymasters, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, Nigerians & some of their Bantus criminals out of our country once & for all. My South Sudanese fools, watch this space. War is here. We are the ancient Egyptian fools. Were are here fools.

            repondre message

            • 16 June 13:00, by jubaone

              Kuch aka koryom2
              A friendly piece of advice, visit your next psychiatrist for help. When you send in a contribution, it’s cuz you want fellow readers to understand your point. But what we keep reading is the same shit allover irrespective of the context of the article. Attributes of a lazy thinker and notorious fool. Take a rest or go to the frontlines.

              repondre message

Comment on this article



