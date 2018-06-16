"UN panel proposes to set parameters to lift Darfur arms embargo"



June 15, 2018 (WASHINGTON) - UN committee for sanctions on Sudan said the Security Council can now consider setting parameters for the removal of sanctions related to Darfur region including an arms embargo.

In line with the UN resolution 1591 (2005) The Security Council imposed an arms embargo on the warring parties in Darfur region and authorised individual sanctions including a travel ban and asset freeze on people obstructing peace or violate international humanitarian or human rights law or other atrocities.

The individual sanctions are actually imposed on 4 individuals and the most recent listing is back to 25 April 2006 in UN resolution 1672.

On Thursday 14 June, Joanna Wronecka, Chair of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1591 (2005) on Sudan, briefed the 15-member body on her visit to Sudan last April following a report submitted on 6 June.

The Polish diplomat said the security situation in Darfur improved significantly since the imposition of sanctions, even though many human rights and humanitarian and challenges remain, besides issues related to the political process.

Accordingly, she said the Security Council "would be justified in reviewing the sanctions regime" and proposed to take the needed steps paving the way for ending the UN regime of sanctions on Sudan.

The report of UN committee proposes that the Council “could consider setting solution oriented parameters of the eventual termination of the measures in the long term, which might serve as a vehicle for positive change in Sudan,” reads a statement released by the UN spokesperson after the meeting on Thursday.

In a meeting on Darfur peacekeeping force on 11 June, Sudan called to review the sanctions and to lift the arms embargo on the government pointing to the need to deploy well-equipped troops in the region to fill the vacuum after the UNAMID withdrawal.

Wronecka told the Security Council that the report made three additional recommendations addressed to the UN Committee, but the statement didn’t disclose the nature of these proposals.

In a report made last April, the Coordinator of the Panel of Experts on Darfur, which support the action of the UN Committee, said they would extend its activities and monitor Darfur rebel groups based in Libya and South Sudan, or had joined militia groups within Sudan, disclosed the UN spokesperson on Thursday.

(ST)