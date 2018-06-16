 
 
 
UN panel proposes to set parameters to lift Darfur arms embargo

Members of the Sudanese Army in Jawa village, in East Jebel Marra South Darfur State on 18 March 2011 (Photo UNAMID)
June 15, 2018 (WASHINGTON) - UN committee for sanctions on Sudan said the Security Council can now consider setting parameters for the removal of sanctions related to Darfur region including an arms embargo.

In line with the UN resolution 1591 (2005) The Security Council imposed an arms embargo on the warring parties in Darfur region and authorised individual sanctions including a travel ban and asset freeze on people obstructing peace or violate international humanitarian or human rights law or other atrocities.

The individual sanctions are actually imposed on 4 individuals and the most recent listing is back to 25 April 2006 in UN resolution 1672.

On Thursday 14 June, Joanna Wronecka, Chair of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1591 (2005) on Sudan, briefed the 15-member body on her visit to Sudan last April following a report submitted on 6 June.

The Polish diplomat said the security situation in Darfur improved significantly since the imposition of sanctions, even though many human rights and humanitarian and challenges remain, besides issues related to the political process.

Accordingly, she said the Security Council "would be justified in reviewing the sanctions regime" and proposed to take the needed steps paving the way for ending the UN regime of sanctions on Sudan.

The report of UN committee proposes that the Council “could consider setting solution oriented parameters of the eventual termination of the measures in the long term, which might serve as a vehicle for positive change in Sudan,” reads a statement released by the UN spokesperson after the meeting on Thursday.

In a meeting on Darfur peacekeeping force on 11 June, Sudan called to review the sanctions and to lift the arms embargo on the government pointing to the need to deploy well-equipped troops in the region to fill the vacuum after the UNAMID withdrawal.

Wronecka told the Security Council that the report made three additional recommendations addressed to the UN Committee, but the statement didn’t disclose the nature of these proposals.

In a report made last April, the Coordinator of the Panel of Experts on Darfur, which support the action of the UN Committee, said they would extend its activities and monitor Darfur rebel groups based in Libya and South Sudan, or had joined militia groups within Sudan, disclosed the UN spokesperson on Thursday.

(ST)

  • 16 June 11:36, by Kuch

    "UN panel proposes to set parameters to lift Darfur arms embargo"
    My South Sudanese fools, who hasn’t seen when Barack Obama & his then bunch of evil juus in his then (US) states’ department, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, and some of tgheir new found allies like ethiopia, North Sudan or Kenya love our country & our people----it is because of our ’resources, lands & our Nile waters’>>>

    • 16 June 11:43, by Kuch

      Nothing to do with these evils love of our country & our people. My South Sudanese fools, prepare for a damn war. We are going to destroy our enemies once and for all out of our country and for all. I am the one who is going to bomb the *Eastern Jerusalem & give it to owners* ----Palestinians people. Who says we want to live side by side with the evil white men in our country, English people>>>>

      • 16 June 11:48, by Kuch

        their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their gulf gulf Arab states’ paymasters, their evil juus, their so-called ethiopians (Abeshas), Bantus of Kenya & some of their creepy allies in between, fellows. We are back. Watch this space. We are going to bomb you fools & your masters out of map. Reasons, pure HATRED & RACISM.

        • 16 June 12:28, by Khent

          Ladies and gentlemen, the above is a perfect (and sad) illustration of what mental illness looks and sounds like. South Sudan is not even a country, and Jihadi Dinka over here thinks he’s going to bomb multiple (actual) countries. So, a non-Country that can’t feed its people is going to "bomb" others? With what, cow dung?

          • 16 June 12:55, by Kuch

            Mr. Khent,
            Bring your damn own damn on to South Sudan & we will wait for it chap, don’t just *yabber & yabber* behind the scenes all the times, & then claimed to be any one. South Sudan & South Sudanese people are right here & we are going to bomb your damned masters out of map fool>>>

          • 16 June 13:06, by Khent

            Mentally ill Jihadi Dinka disparages Jews on a daily basis to such an extent that a Nazi would blush, and un-ironically uses the mispelling of their ethnonym -> "Juus" to express his inexplicable hatred of them. I’m trying to wrap my head around this; here we have a Dinka that would like to "bomb" Jews for the sake of Arabs...

            • 16 June 13:17, by Khent

              ..People that enslaved millions of his own people (and millions of other Africans) over a millenia and have NEVER even acknowledged it let alone expressed or demonstrated an iota of regret or contrition. I value the lives of Arabs the same way I value snakes and scorpions — I don’t care for them. Sudanese ’Arabs’ are not exactly my favourite people, but I don’t include them in that category.

Latest Comments & Analysis


Salva Kiir’s kingdom of doom 2018-06-16 12:31:50 By Duop Chak Wuol Empires come and go, regardless of whether they are good or bad. One of the chief measures employed by historians is an investigatory examination into the legacies the empires (...)

Darfur remains at crossroads as Bashir takes it protective cover from ICC 2018-06-12 14:19:46 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of the statement attributed to Sudan's ruling regime as saying that it is the “Time for UNAMID to leave Darfur” (...)

Dissolution and formation of South Sudan cabinet in 2013 2018-06-11 19:54:09 By Telar Deng The events that led to the 2013 dissolution of the cabinet can be traced back to the deep mistrust that fermented back in 1991 when leaders failed to close ranks. After the 1991 (...)


MORE






