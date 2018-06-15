South Sudan oppositions accuses gov’t forces of fresh attacks in Wau

Jue 15, 2018 (JUBA) - The SPLM/A-IO Friday accused the South Sudanese army of attacking its positions in Wau State and called on the UN and regional bodies to investigate this violation of the ceasefire agreement of December 2017.

SPLA forces patrol the street of Wau town on May 16, 2016 (ST)

According to the SPLA-IO Deputy Military Spokesperson Lam Paul Gabriel, the attack occurred on 13th June, at around 5:00 am when the government forces hit the SPLA IO position in Bagaari area of Wau State.

"The SPLA IO forces of Div. 6 withdrew tactically to avoid civilians casualties but yesterday the 14/06/2018, at around 10:00 am, they (Div 6 forces) recuperated the base and killed 10 enemy soldiers," he further said.

He added that the government forces on Thursday 14 June carried out another assaulted their positions in Wad Aalil and Bazia county adding they repulsed these attacks

The rebel official called on the CTSAMM and UNMISS to investigate these "acts of aggression and provocation" by the government’s forces.

CIVILIANS CONFIRM ATTACKS

Hundreds of displaced persons on Thursday fled Wathlelo Payam in Roc-Roc Dong county in Wau State after attacks by the government forces on their villages.

IDPs who fled the areas said SPLA forces on Wednesday morning raided the villages and burned their houses.

“It was very clear that the attackers are the government forces, they come from Kwajiena county targeting the whole area, they have looted all our belongings, goats, Doura (Sorghum) grains, and chickens,” said Buola Kuol who was speaking to Sudan Tribune after his arrival to Wau on Thursday.

He added attackers killed four people and captured seven others.

Several IDPs said the opposition forces fled the area they run away and the SPLA forces turned against the civilians and burned their villages to ashes.

EXPECTED ATTACKS IN EQUATORIA

The SPLM-IO deputy spokesperson also said the government forces are preparing to attack their positions in Imotong State.

Government forces and militias from Juba, Torit, Magwi and Ayaci counties are expected to attack the SPLA-IO positions of Pogee and outposts in Ayaci county at any time, he said.

"This imminent attack is being planned and sanctioned by authorities of Torit state; Magwi and Ayaci counties (2 weeks ago) and is facilitated by office of Lt. General JJ Okot, the SPLA D/CoGS for Administration and Finance and IG governor of so-called Torit state; Alberto Tobiolo Oromo," he said.

