South Sudan least safe country in Africa - survey

June 14, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan is the least safe country in the Africa, the annual Gallup Global Law and Order poll has shown.

Gabon, Liberia and South Africa were the other least safe countries ranked after South Sudan in the latest polls respectively.

The report also ranked Egypt as the safest country in Africa and at the 16th position out of 135 countries globally.

The annually conducted poll aimed at finding out from people if they felt safe walking at night and if they were ever victims of crime.

While Singapore was considered the safest country in the world, Venezuela was ranked in the poll as least safe country globally.

148,000 adults in 142 countries and areas were interviewed for the survey with questions revolving around confidence in local police, safety at night, cases of theft and whether participants or a family member had been mugged or assaulted within the past 12 months.

According to the poll finding, 50% of residents in South Sudan, Uganda (49%) and Afghanistan (46%), were more likely to say they had been the victims of theft and other crimes in the past year.

Across sub-Saharan Africa, approximately 60% of the people reportedly said they were at least confident in the local police force.

