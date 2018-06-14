 
 
 
Thursday 14 June 2018

US urges crackdown on S. Sudan war money invested in Kenya

June 14, 2018 (NAIROBI) - The United States has urged the Kenya government to investigate properties and assets owned South Sudanese officials who are benefitting from the country’s civil war.

JPEG - 22.2 kb
US Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Ms Sigal Mandelker (Daily Monitor)

The US Treasury’s under-secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, Sigal Mandelker, said well-placed South Sudanese, have continued to invest illicit money in Kenya’s real estate market.

"I wanna be very clear, those who profit from human rights violations and corruption, preying on the poor and innocent and mothers and children, must heed our warning," she told reporters on Wednesday.

"We will impose consequences, we will cut off your access to the US financial system and we will work with our partners in this region and elsewhere to do the same," added the official who earlier visited Uganda and will later head to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In September 2016, The Sentry, a US-based investigative group, accused South Sudanese leaders of transferring millions of dollars of ill-gotten wealth outside the country during a civil war that left nearly half the population homeless or in urgent need of humanitarian aid.

Its report accused President Salva Kiir and some of his top associates, along with former vice-president Riek Machar, as having invested millions of dollars in real estate in Kenya, Uganda as well as Australia.

The senior US official told reporters in Nairobi, Kenya that she met with top officials in Kenya’s government and the banking sector to urge them to watch out for money laundering from South Sudan.

I asked them to ban South Sudanese who have been on a US black list since 2015 and to freeze their bank accounts and seize their properties, observed Mandelke.

"Those who profit on of the backs of individuals who are devastated by human rights abuses will no longer have access to the international financial system because we will block that access, kick them out and we will work together to eliminate such despicable profiteering,” she stressed.

The Treasury under-secretary urged officials in Nairobi and Kampala to close loopholes that allow transfer of illicit funds from South Sudan.

John Prendergast, a co-founder of The Sentry said Tuesday that new financial pressures would disrupt the lifestyle of any South Sudanese officials found to have engaged in corruption, as well as that of their families, to bend these officials’ personal incentives toward peace and an end to the devastating war.

“We hope Under Secretary Mandelker’s engagement with Kenyan authorities and banks will spark official inquiries into real estate purchased by South Sudanese officials potentially to hide unexplained wealth obtained in the context of war,” said Prendergast.

“Investigating, and if appropriate, seizing these homes would provide tremendous leverage for the peace process, and would be a critical step toward accountability for the systematic looting and mass atrocities committed since the country’s independence in 2011,” he added.

The Sentry urged US law enforcement bodies to launch independent investigations to determine if properties in Kenya and Uganda were bought in US dollars with the proceeds of corruption

(ST)

  • 14 June 08:33, by Kuch

    The US & her allies have lost it big times over South Sudan & they know it. We have been telling the evils ever since that here in South Sudan. People are extremely full of an absolute contempt to any evil on earth who thinks that he/she can stand over our necks. The US & her allies consider our country part of their so-called ANGLO-AMERICAN alliance. But they wasting their damn times & our times>

    repondre message

    • 14 June 08:39, by Kuch

      South Sudan is not a corporate America or the UK over sea’s protectorate nor are our people evil white Americans or English people’s subjects. The love affair of these vermins with our country & our people has gone too far & it must stop. Pagan Amuom alone stole over 30 million dollars. Thomas Cirillo stole money & ran to ethiopia>>>

      repondre message

      • 14 June 08:44, by Kuch

        with Riek Machar, Majak Agoot & Kosti Manibe, l don’t have the exact amount of money they stole from South Sudanese coffers, but they deep in the necks in the rackets. So why are these evil juus like Mr, Prendargrast so much after thieves who still here in South Sudan & whom the South Sudanese people can round up any time they want, but leave alone the big thieves & traitors who want to sell our>>

        repondre message

        • 14 June 08:49, by Kuch

          our country to evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between? I guess it because, those thieves & traitors are the only leverage the evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & their creepy allies in between have over our country & our people. But those traitors & thieves are unlikely to be closed anywhere the power in our country>>

          repondre message

          • 14 June 08:58, by Kuch

            as we know it. In fact, Mr. Salva of always wanting to appease every piece of trash is one being exploited by those thieves & traitors & foreign masters from the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between even here in our own region. When Riek Machar attempted coup failed, he was nudged by his foreign masters to run to Adis Ababa for Negotiation with the government>>

            repondre message

            • 14 June 09:08, by Kuch

              Mr. Riek Machar & his foreign masters then went & pressured Mr. Salva Kiir to release the co-coup plotters like Pagan Amuom, Majak Agoot & others to Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta. Mr. Salva Kiir & his bunch of lowly informed advisors carve-in and release the criminals to Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta. And the criminals who plotted the coup & were release into Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta for save protection are the ones being>>>

              repondre message

              • 14 June 09:17, by Kuch

                by their foreign masters as their bargaining chips & blackmails over our country & our people. So why is Mr. Salva Kiir not asking Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta to send the thieves & traitors like Pagan Amuom, Majak Agoot and other former coup plotters back to South Sudan? Because Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta & the criminals from the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs and their evil juus>>>

                repondre message

                • 14 June 09:24, by Kuch

                  want to use thieves, losers & traitors as their bargaining chips & blackmails over our country & our people. Mr. Lam Akol was so desperate to get out of South Sudan even when he was not suspected to be part of the gangs. But he got out of South Sudan anyway, went to Nairobi & formed his lousy party and went back to Khartoum straight way. Mr. Thomas Cirillo stole money & ran to ethiopia>>

                  repondre message

                  • 14 June 09:31, by Kuch

                    And when these thieves, losers & traitors are asked to come back to South Sudan, they don’t want to come back to South Sudan again without protection from UN, UNIMISS or the so-called rapid protection force (RPF) from the IGAD countries. Good luck our traitors, thieves & losers. That is not gonna happen on our watch>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 14 June 09:43, by Kuch

                      Who says a ’high treason & a grand thievery’ have ever been entertained around the world if not here in South Sudan? But my lowly informed South Sudanese fools. The kind of a democracy being experimented here in our country & over our country & our people is not FEASIBLE AROUND THE WORLD>>>

                      repondre message

  • 14 June 08:40, by Games

    US under Donald Trump is doing excellent works on South Sudan. Those idiots in Juba must to be tied up financially a and politically. Also US should help to separate this country into three pieces. We had enough with these subhuman to lives with.

    repondre message

  • 14 June 09:18, by Eastern

    The main CONDUITS used for siphoning these illicit wealth out of South Sudan are EQUITY, STANBIC CFC and KCB Banks. These nefarious banks have bled the country dry and they should be punished by the US for laundering the USD..!

    repondre message







