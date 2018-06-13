 
 
 
Ethiopia's Abiy invites Kiir and Machar for face-to-face talks in Addis Ababa

June 13, 2018 (JUBA) - The Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali has invited President Salva Kiir and the leader of main armed opposition group Riek Machar to meet in Addis Ababa within a week.

JPEG - 15.8 kb
Ethiopia’s prime minister Abiy Ahmed during a visit to Ambo in the Oromiya region, Ethiopia April 11, 2018. (Photo Reuters/Tiksa Negeri)

in a statement released on Wednesday said the SPLM-IO acknowledged receipt of the invitation letter to its leader for "IGAD-led face-to-face talks with President Salva Kiir on the 20th of June, 2018 in Addis Ababa".

"The Movement welcomes this invitation and salutes the courage of IGAD for reaching this prudent and timely decision, it will go a long way in building confidence in the peace process," said Mabior Garang de Mabior, head of SPLM-IO National Committee for Information and Public Relations.

For his part, President Kiir didn’t issue a statement but sources at the presidency confirmed the receipt of the invitation.

The invitation of the Ethiopian premier for a face-to-face meeting comes after a similar one by the Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir to President Kiir and his main rival Machar. Khartoum said Abiy would attend the encounter.

However, it is not clear if the Ethiopian invitation intends to retake the initiative from Khartoum and Nairobi which dispatched the opposition leader and former prime minister Raila Odinga to meet Machar in South Africa last week.

The two rivals will meet the IGAD leaders on the sidelines of the upcoming African Union summit in Mauritania next month.

The SPLM-IO reiterated its commitment to the IGAD peace forum to revitalize the 2015 peace agreement stressing it would continue "to engage positively with IGAD and all friends of South Sudan interested in helping our people achieve peace".

The South Sudan parties will hold Intensive Interlink Consultations from 16-18 June 2018 in Addis Ababa organized by the IGAD mediation to narrow the gaps on its proposals for a deal on the governance and security arrangements.

(ST)

  • 14 June 00:55, by lino

    Hanahaaaaaaaaa! Another invitation of Face-to-Face meeting! I am expecting is going to be followed by Uhuru and M7 next!!! Peace is coming to South Sudan boys and girls!!! No more unknown gunmen!!!

    repondre message

    • 14 June 01:48, by South South

      The good news is that people are trying to help South Sudan to make peace. Kiir should IGAD proposal in front of Riak and ask him to go over it slowly, then ask him, what do you think?

      repondre message

      • 14 June 03:17, by Games

        There are so many things do not go in right direction with those face-to-face meetings b/t two rivals. The meeting was stated to be in Khartoum and suddenly to Addis Ababa.
        IGAD countries are going to screwed up this around again, as they are trying to compete of who champion the South Sudan peace.

        repondre message

      • 14 June 03:21, by lino

        Hahaaa! South South,

        If you really understand politics, don’t think SS is always about Kiir and Machar! What about you and me and most importantly the people who are in the camps and refugee countries?!!!
        These invitations are roadmap for exist door! Believe me... one day you will say Lino and political think tanks are right! Let us watch what Khartoum kickoff going to bring... Sunday... time it.

        repondre message

        • 14 June 03:37, by South South

          Lino,

          I know you are a big coward, but today I see other side of picture, you are very poor in thinking. In this world, if you are powerless, your nothing. Who will listen to powerless people? OH my God. Did you hear yesterday that Morocco lost world cup bid to USA, why? Power. Palestinians are running naked everywhere where their land is taken by force by Israel.

          repondre message

Comment on this article



s
