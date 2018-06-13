Sudan peace mediators delays visit to Khartoum: official

June 12, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese government on Tuesday said the African Union High Implementation Panel (AUHIP) has postponed a visit of the special envoy of the chief African Union mediator Thabo Mbeki to Khartoum.
- Head of government delegation for talks for peace in Darfur Amin Hassan Omer speaks to reporters in Addis Ababa on Friday 20 November 2015 (ST Photo)
Earlier this month, Sudan’s Presidential Envoy for Diplomatic Contact and Negotiation for Darfur Amin Hassan Omer said a delegation from the AUHIP would arrive in Khartoum on 4 June to discuss ways to resume peace talks.
However, Omer announced the AUHIP has delayed the visit but he didn’t elaborate on what motivated the postponement.
In press statements on Tuesday, Omer said Mbeki’s envoy may arrive in Khartoum after the Eid al-Fitr holiday to meet with the government negotiators, stressing his team’s readiness to resume the peace talks with the rebel movements.
On 16-17 April, delegations representing the Government of Sudan, Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) and Sudan Liberation Movement of Minni Minnawi held a two-day meeting in Berlin to reach a pre-negotiation agreement.
The parties failed to conclude a declaration of principles for the talks because the armed groups demand the creation of new and independent implementation mechanisms for a subsequent peace.
However, the two holdout groups for the first time accepted the principle of negotiating on the basis of the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur (DDPD).
Following a briefing by the mediation team on the challenges they face with regard to the peace process, the AU Peace and Security Council on 20 February 2018 urged the non-signatory groups in Darfur to commence, within three months, engagement for peace on the basis of the DDPD.
The Sudanese army has been fighting a group of armed movements in Darfur since 2003. UN agencies estimate that over 300,000 people were killed in the conflict and over 2.5 million were displaced.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Darfur remains at crossroads as Bashir takes it protective cover from ICC 2018-06-12 14:19:46 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of the statement attributed to Sudan's ruling regime as saying that it is the “Time for UNAMID to leave Darfur” (...)
Dissolution and formation of South Sudan cabinet in 2013 2018-06-11 19:54:09 By Telar Deng The events that led to the 2013 dissolution of the cabinet can be traced back to the deep mistrust that fermented back in 1991 when leaders failed to close ranks. After the 1991 (...)
In support of face-to-face meeting of S. Sudan leaders 2018-06-11 00:41:42 By Zechariah James Machar When he was here, there was peace, there was harmony, and there were commemorations and celebrations. Dr Riek Machar Teny, a uniting factor, has been a beacon of hopes (...)
MORE