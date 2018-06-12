 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 12 June 2018

Tonj state governor sacks deputy, ministers

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

June 11, 2018 (TONJ) - The governor of South Sudan’s Tonj state, Anthony Bol Madut has fired his deputy, Manheim Bol.

PNG - 24.9 kb
Map of South Sudan showing Warrap state in red

Madut, in a gubernatorial order Sudan Tribune obtained, appointed Marial Abur, a former police commissioner, as the deputy state governor.

The governor also removed education minister, Deng Mayom Akeen, replacing him with Deng Deng Wek.

Other new appointments saw James Ayek (information), Lino Majok Achien (minister of physical infrastructure), William Deng Nhial (agriculture) while Manyang Agor is the local government minister.

The decree did not, however, specify any reasons for the changes made.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 12 June 09:29, by Eastern

    Will my friend, Peter Manheim Bol consider the offer of going back to the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation where he was a "director" after testing the water of being a Beny...?

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Dissolution and formation of South Sudan cabinet in 2013 2018-06-11 19:54:09 By Telar Deng The events that led to the 2013 dissolution of the cabinet can be traced back to the deep mistrust that fermented back in 1991 when leaders failed to close ranks. After the 1991 (...)

In support of face-to-face meeting of S. Sudan leaders 2018-06-11 00:41:42 By Zechariah James Machar When he was here, there was peace, there was harmony, and there were commemorations and celebrations. Dr Riek Machar Teny, a uniting factor, has been a beacon of hopes (...)

Sudan: Quagmire of political development 2018-06-10 16:53:57 By Waleed Adam Mousa (Madibo The less unified and the less constructive the process, which generated the “Soft Landing” strategy developed by the international community, spearheaded by the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.