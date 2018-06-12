Tonj state governor sacks deputy, ministers

June 11, 2018 (TONJ) - The governor of South Sudan’s Tonj state, Anthony Bol Madut has fired his deputy, Manheim Bol.
- Map of South Sudan showing Warrap state in red
Madut, in a gubernatorial order Sudan Tribune obtained, appointed Marial Abur, a former police commissioner, as the deputy state governor.
The governor also removed education minister, Deng Mayom Akeen, replacing him with Deng Deng Wek.
Other new appointments saw James Ayek (information), Lino Majok Achien (minister of physical infrastructure), William Deng Nhial (agriculture) while Manyang Agor is the local government minister.
The decree did not, however, specify any reasons for the changes made.
(ST)
