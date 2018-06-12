 
 
 
June 11, 2018 (JUBA)- The South Sudanese presidency has dismissed as “fake” news report, which claimed the country’s first vice president, Taban Deng Gai in the coalition government proposed an initiative aimed at bringing together President Salva Kiir and his main political rival and leader of armed opposition faction, Riek Machar.

JPEG - 39.9 kb
South Sudan First Vice President Taban Deng Gai addresses the general debate of the UN General Assembly (UN Photo)

Gai, reports widely circulated on social media indicated, protested to Kiir about his planned direct meeting with the rebel leader.

The letter, purportedly written by the first vice president, claimed he opposes the upcoming face to face meeting because Machar was no longer the leader of the armed opposition movement (SPLM-IO).

“SPLM-IO does not exist anymore after the SPLM [Sudan People Liberation Movement] reunification in early May. If you want to work with Riek Machar as an individual, just let me know because our deal does not recognize Riek Machar as the leader of the SPLM-IO. I hope you will reconsider my reasons as I presented to you at our last meeting,” partly reads the letter widely circulated on social media.

Gai said Machar would not give Kiir support if he is looking for someone who would provide him a support.

But while the South Sudanese presidential spokesman, Ateny Wek Ateny denied the report, sources at the country’s presidency and officials loyal to the first vice president separately told Sudan Tribune that Gai was indeed unhappy with the arrangements, pointing to views that the new arrangement will either relegate or isolate him.

“Like many other fake documents before, the letter allegedly written by the First Vice President Gen. Taban Deng Gai is as fake as the person who forged it. The FVF could not have written such letter when he can speak to the President and make his view known to the President. So, this letter is just a fake one intended for public consumption by those who forged it. Please discard it”, said Ateny.

The presidential aide did not, however, deny or confirm whether president Kiir and Gai met and held talks about the upcoming direct meeting between him and Machar.

Meanwhile President Kiir has already expressed willingness to meet his political rival for face-to-face talks, with Sudan’s Omar Al-Bashir set to mediate between the two.

Last month, the rival parties involved in South Sudan’s peace talks concluded the Second Phase of the High-Level Revitalization Forum (HLRF) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia without striking a deal on the implementation of the governance and security arrangements.

Tens of thousands pf people have been killed in fighting between troops loyal to Kiir and forces led by his former deputy Riek Machar since 2013. The conflict has also left a quarter of South Sudan’s population of 12 million, either internally displaced or as refugees in neighbouring countries.

(ST)

  • 12 June 07:27, by Resolution

    All internal south Sudanese parasites should be ready to accept being side-line or isolates following current initiative of face-to face meeting of President Kiir and Dr. Machar and the outcome is likely to bring peace to south Sudanese. those are trying to bring peace to their stomach shame on you fooooooooools.

    repondre message

  • 12 June 07:44, by Eastern

    Al Tabani Deng is RIGHT, the rest are WRONG........!

    repondre message

    • 12 June 09:05, by Mookachaar Jieng

      Selfish and stomach filler who is called taban, your time has come to an end. South Sudanese leaders Kiir and Dr.Machar will resolve the suffering of their people, not you.
      If you did not deposit the good amount of money in your account, please please taban, get another way from Kiir to accumulate the wealth not to kill the people of SS again as what you did in 2013 and 2106 again.

      repondre message

  • 12 June 07:47, by gatkhor Nueri

    Yaa Gen.Taban Nyakek Lam,you look like a incest-child and now you are ready to go.

    repondre message

    • 12 June 08:56, by Games

      I was first people that read the letter and without doubt, the letter was written by Taban Deng Gai. Anyway, Salva Kiir has no choices, he has to meet Machar as it was proposed by the US and UN, but delivered it by IGAD. Salva Kiir has left only for two weeks and if he is not going to fullfill the what UN has told them to working on, then they are going to faces all those UN impedes sactions

      repondre message

      • 12 June 09:28, by South South

        Games,

        Coward, you are crying for UN support, where are ALMIGHTY Nuer White Army ? We told you you are nothing, but just Nyagat. Oh, UN, Oh, US, Oh IGAD help us, wicked people.

        repondre message

    • 12 June 09:16, by padiit gaga

      Nuer wew
      Sorry to heard that the Arab origin (Taban)still camplain about position which he stolen from some one. Shame to him he will face his consequences of his greedly.

      repondre message

      • 12 June 09:28, by Games

        Pandit Gaga
        Sometimes some people like Taban Deng Gai behave similar to those of our cousins Dinka. Taban was/will never be IO chairman. The guy is more tribalisms like Salva Kiir and he always tried to get things through shortcut.

        repondre message

        • 12 June 11:09, by Kush Natives

          Games,
          If you don’t know how much politics work, then you deserve to backoff young, never insult Mr. Taban, the knows how to get it done. Rebels must stop making excuses, we already told Riek no too long ago to denounced violence and come back home, the stubborn never get it. Where’s white army? White army disappeared in present South Sudan. By the way, run your mouth wide open!

          repondre message

          • 12 June 11:14, by Eastern

            Ya Kus,

            We can even insult the anus of Taban if you like. Insulting is ineffectual that’s why we left it for folks like South South and a few other imps on this forum. What is Taban and how has he changed things for the better in South Sudan. The people’s leader is Machar as you can gauge....

            repondre message

Comment on this article



