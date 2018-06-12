 
 
 
Sudan’s opposition alliance says 2020 election is dead-end road

June 11, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The opposition National Consensus Forces (NCF) Monday announced they are preparing a platform for the positive boycott of 2020 elections considering it as "dead-end road" that would not lead to the peaceful transfer of power.

NCF leader Farouk Abu Issa (R) arrives at the premises of the National Umma Party on 12 April 2015 (ST)

Speaking at a Ramadan breakfast organized by the coalition of several left parties on Monday evening, an NCF leading member Mohamed Dia al-Dins aid they will adopt a "positive boycott programme," noting that its details will be announced later.

Dia al-Din stressed that the coalition does not consider any participation in the elections, which will take place after less than two years, in order to avoid confusion over their declared objective of the peaceful overthrow of the ruling regime.

He further pointed out that their position on the elections has no relation with the contested draft election law recently approved by the Council of Ministers, and which was strongly criticized by the parties of the national dialogue allied to the ruling National Congress Party.

The NCF recently slammed a proposition by some opposition forces to challenge the regime through the electoral process in 2020 if the government signs peace agreements with the armed groups and releases freedoms.

For his part, Sudanese Communist Party figure and leading member of the opposition alliance Siddiq Youssef said that change through the elections under the current situation is "dead-end road" pointing to the need to look for other alternatives such as the popular uprising and general strike.

Dialogue with the "regime" is simply a waste of time because this regime will not accept sitting for dialogue and reaching an agreement, knowing that at the end of the day they will be held accountable for the crimes they have committed," he said.

"So, this why we reject Mbeki’s mediation and the African Union roadmap," he added.

The NCF which has been established in 2009, was the sole umbrella of the opposition groups but the difference over a negotiated settlement with the regime divided them.

Now, the National Umma Party, the Sudanese Congress Party, the SPLM-North Malik Agar are part of the Sudan Call, another opposition coalition that calls for negotiations with the regime and includes two Darfur armed groups.

The Popular Congress Party which was a member of the opposition NCF has now joined the National Consensus Government led by the National Congress Party.

(ST)

