June 10, 2018 (JUBA) – President Salva Kiir has appointed General John Maluth Akot as the director general of nationality, passports and immigration.
- South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (AFP)
Akot replaces Gen. Majak Akech Malok, who was appointed inspector general of police in February.
The new immigration boss was previously the police commissioner in Gogrial state.
The president’s latest republican order gave no reason for the change.
(ST)
