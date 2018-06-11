 
 
 
Monday 11 June 2018

S. Sudan’s Kiir appoints new immigration head

June 10, 2018 (JUBA) – President Salva Kiir has appointed General John Maluth Akot as the director general of nationality, passports and immigration.


South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (AFP)

Akot replaces Gen. Majak Akech Malok, who was appointed inspector general of police in February.

The new immigration boss was previously the police commissioner in Gogrial state.

The president’s latest republican order gave no reason for the change.

(ST)

  • 11 June 07:42, by Lenin Bull

    Mr.President Salva Kiir, you have appointed your relatives to that position many times such that people have realized it is because it is a place where money is being looted and syphoned away from the government revenue for personal uses! Ever since you have been appointing your close relatives to that position have seen positive changes or developments in immigration and customs across SSudan?

  • 11 June 07:47, by Lenin Bull

    Whether you know it or not let write it here that revenue collected from immigration offices, airports, and taxation from business enterprises across the breadth and width of the Republic of South Sudan do not reach the Central Bank at all. Instead it shamelessly misappropriated at spots by your own men and women in these public institutions. Are you really building South Sudan or destroying it?

  • 11 June 07:52, by Lenin Bull

    What can the general public do when it is the people at the helm of leadership that loot the country in broad day light without shame? Nothing. You appoint them with your own decrees to do just that: Broad day light looting spiced with uncouth western barbarism/hooliganism/goon-ism.

    • 11 June 08:05, by jubaone

      Lenin
      Just come out openly and join the opposition. You may want to join Malong’s group to fix this anomaly. We saw this rotten system as early as 2009, you’re seeing it now. Nothing will change except change itself. The kiirminal is the problem.

    • 11 June 09:12, by Kuch

      Mr. Lenin Bull,
      Mr. Salva Kiir is playing a personality AND the personality that comes to mind is in "The Government inspector, by NIKOLAI GOGOL" Where a ’corrupt a mayor a little Russian town’ let himself be intrigued by a poor man called ’Hlestakova’ who came from Saint Petersburg and had no, but took advantage of a poor mayor & his corrupt government that was to be visited by government>>>

      • 11 June 09:19, by Kuch

        officials from Saint Petersburg. The poor mayor even let his wife be slept with, by an imposter, a poor Mr. Hlestakov who was not sent from Saint Petersburg but a fool who took an advantage of a corrupt Mayor & his govt officials>>>

        • 11 June 09:26, by Kuch

          https://www.theguardian.com/stage/2011/jun/10/government-inspector-review
          https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Government_Inspector
          Fellows, I will trust Mr. Salva Kiir every single day, because has sacrificed his whole life for the liberation of our country & our people. But to be honest, we are not going to live side by side with the evil juus, English people, their cloned arabs of North Sudan>>>>

          • 11 June 09:32, by Kuch

            white Americans, their gulf Arab states paymasters, their so-called ehiopians (Abeshas), some Kenyan Bantus & some of their creepy allies in between here in South Sudan. Reasons, pure HATRED & RACISM. The fool know, our country is desperately coveted by our enemies from the US, the UK, their evil juus, their gulf Arab states paymasters, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their Kenya>>>

            • 11 June 09:38, by Kuch

              and some of their creepy allies in between to use our country our country & or people just like their Eastern Congo during their 1960th and up to day. And every piece of trash on the face of earth like ethiopia, North Sudan, Kenya, their evil juus, their gulf Arab states’ paymasters, their UN & some of their creepy allies in between think, they have power over our country & our people>>>

              • 11 June 09:44, by Kuch

                and this what let this stalemate. Mr. Salva Kiir with his damn lowly informed advisors even let him. Visit the so-called israel & promised that the Embassy of South Sudan will in Jerusalem. When his bunch of advisors are just bunch fools who don’t know anything beyond his own village & belief in fantasies like Riek Machar & foolish Nuers>>>

                • 11 June 09:51, by Kuch

                  For some of us, who will never ever would want to live side by side with the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus, gulf Arab state’s paymasters, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their Abeshas (ethiopia) & some of their creepy allies Kenya. We want a war. Some of us who were against these renewal of the so-called UNIMISS & UN project in our country even before our>>>

                  • 11 June 09:57, by Kuch

                    advised the fools like Mr. Salva Kiir, Kuol Manyang & bunch of of other fools that we don’t need the *UN & their creepy so-called peacekeeping mission around the world was not needed here in our country* But we were openly rebuked that we were just young boys with some "bad attitudes towards white people" Well, now here we are>>>

                    • 11 June 10:02, by Kuch

                      South Sudan & South Sudanese are being played by our existential enemies; the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their cloned arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab state’s paymasters, their so-called ethiopians (Abeshas) or Kenya and some of their creepy allies in between>>>

                      • 11 June 10:07, by Kuch

                        My fellows, South Sudanese fools. WW3 is going to start here in South Sudan. And we will never ever a apologize for it. Reasons, pure HATRED & RACISM. Here in South Sudan, we are not part of the so-called ANGLO-AMERICAN empire, never has & will never ever will. War is here fools & we are going to bomb our enemies to nearly extinction>>>

                        • 11 June 10:13, by Kuch

                          https://www.britannica.com/topic/Opium-Wars
                          https://asiapacificcurriculum.ca/learning-module/opium-wars-china
                          http://www.scmp.com/culture/books/article/2097701/who-caused-opium-war-british-merchants-canton-argues-new-book
                          My South Sudanese fools, the US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between, think that South Sudan can be used as their Hong Kong>>>.

                          • 11 June 10:19, by Kuch

                            where English merchants used to take opium drugs from then British India for *exchange of silver coins* The people of Hong Kong became addicted to Heroin & they told the British to get the held out of their country with their damn heroin. The people of Hong Kong were bombed in to submission, but in 2007, the Chinese people took their own Island back & the evil English merchants are>>>

                            • 11 June 10:23, by Kuch

                              screaming at the sidelines these days that they may be welcomed back to Hong Kong, but the evils are wasting their damn times & other people times. Here in our country, South Sudan. The English merchants & their evil corporate America, their gulf Arab state’s paymasters, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their so-called ethiopians, their evil juus>>>>

                              • 11 June 10:33, by Kuch

                                and some of their creepy allies in between out of our country & over our people, once and for all. Reasons, pure HATRED & RACISM. I will repeat again, again, and again and again, we are back. WAR here, and we are going our enemies out our of our country & our people, once and for all.

