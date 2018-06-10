 
 
 
S. Sudan rebels accuse army of attacks in Yei River state

June 9, 2018 (YEI) – South Sudan armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) has accused the pro-government military of attacking its base at Kenyira in Mugwo payam of Yei River county.

JPEG - 16.9 kb

“The attackers ran back in disarray with suspected casualties and our gallant soldiers captured three AK47 from the coward attackers,” said Wayi Godwill, a spokesperson for the rebel-appointed governor.

He added in a statement, “We are outraged by this attack which led to the abduction of a boy and an old man by the aggressors, and we are demanding for their unconditional release”.

Another clash, the rebel official said, erupted at Payawa, 9 miles Yei-Kaya road when a government convoy traveling from Kaya to Yei town allegedly shelled the armed opposition’s base in the area.

“These attacks are in breach of the CoHA [Cessation of Hostilities Agreement] and have affected the free movement of the civilian population along this road,” further said Wayi.

He called upon the ceasefire monitors to investigate these attacks from government, establish the facts and hold culprits accountable.

Last month, the rival parties involved in South Sudan’s peace talks concluded the Second Phase of the High-Level Revitalization Forum (HLRF) without striking a deal on the implementation of the governance and security arrangements.

Tens of thousands pf people have been killed in fighting between troops loyal to Kiir and forces led by his former deputy Riek Machar since 2013. The conflict has also left a quarter of South Sudan’s population of 12 million, either internally displaced or as refugees in neighbouring countries.

(ST)

  • 10 June 08:32, by South South

    Desperate pockets of resistance rebels are telling lies again.

    • 10 June 08:58, by Malakal county Simon

      South South?/Slave

      You’re bigotry ignorant fool.... How is possible to called a big moment like SPLM_IO a small pockets, when they control the largest part/territorial in Upper-Nile Region, some part of Equatoria and Western Bar-el-gazhel?? Is this not a lies from you? if not lie, why negotiating with such a small pocket??

      • 10 June 09:01, by Malakal county Simon

        cont...

        If you truly yearning for peace as you pretenderly said it earlier, Please stick on your feet, and refrains from such negative statement....

        Thanks

      • 10 June 09:20, by jubaone

        Malakal
        These jienge SPLAnyors are starving and just out to steal chicken 🍗 and goats from the people. They normally do that when their supplies are depleted. Don’t mind these savages, just clean them up. South South can please himself with jienge dreams, we ensure jienges are pinned down. Case closed

      • 10 June 09:37, by Eastern

        Malakal,

        Let this slave South South continue with his name-calling. The people’s movement is on the move...!

        • 10 June 11:48, by jubaone

          Malakal, Eastern, Whorrti and all other internet warriors. Engaging these jienge scoundrels is an unrelenting mora obligation. All non jienges would be very stupid to entrust jienges with our own security. Our village defense groups must arm themselves and never allow even a single jienge to settle in their midst. They are thieves, rapists, killers and deadly.

          • 10 June 12:08, by South South

            Malakal,

            Your pockets of resistance are controlling zero town or city in South Sudan. People travel today in the middle night from Malakal to Rent. For jubaone, no single person in your villages. Your uncles are in refugee camps in Uganda. Please visit them there and help them. Another mentally retarded called Eastern is a joke and does not deserve any attention.

