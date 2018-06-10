 
 
 
Sunday 10 June 2018

Poland to deliver food aid to war-torn S. Sudan

June 9, 2018 (JUBA) - The Polish Medical Mission (PMM) is set to deliver food aid to South Sudan, a country facing a civil war that has displaced millions of people since mid-December 2013.

JPEG - 75.3 kb
People in conflict-affected areas of South Sudan collect food from WFP (WFP/eter Testuzza Photo)

"We shall be delivering assistance to three regions - the East and West Mundri counties as well as Mvolo. Our food aid will be distributed among women and children in those areas," Ma?gorzata Olasi?ska-Chart, the head of the PMM told Polish Radio Saturday.

Poland established diplomatic relations with the Republic of South Sudan in January 2013.

South Sudan plunged into war in December 2013, barely two years after independence from Sudan, after a disagreement between President Kiir and his former deputy Riek Machar deteriorated into a military confrontation.

Tens of thousands have been killed by the fighting between troops loyal to Kiir and forces led by Machar. The conflict has also left a quarter of South Sudan’s population of 12 million, either internally displaced or as refugees in neighbouring countries.

Food security experts warned in February that unless aid and access were maintained, a record 7.1 million South Sudanese would face ‘crisis’ or worse ‘acute’ food insecurity between May and July.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

