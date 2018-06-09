Sudan’s constitution drafting committee to be announced soon: NCP

June 9, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s ruling National Congress Party (NCP) said a higher national committee to draft the permanent constitution would be announced during the next few days.

Sudanese president Omer Hassan Al-Bashir has called on political parties to participate in national dialogue aimed at stimulating a reform plan announced earlier this year (Photo: Reuters/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah)

In press statements on Saturday, NCP political secretary Omer Basan said the recent meeting of the coordination committee chaired by President Omer al-Bashir has approved drafting of the new constitution.

He pointed out that the NCP is keen to engage all political forces in the drafting of the permanent constitution, revealing ongoing contacts with the political parties to that end.

Basan also disclosed that contacts are underway with the political forces to discuss laws of the elections and political parties.

In October 2016, the political forces participating in the government-led national dialogue concluded the process by signing the National Document which includes the general features of a future constitution to be finalised by transitional institutions.

The National Consensus Government (NCG) was installed in May 2017 to implement the outcome of the dialogue conference.

The opposition groups boycotted the national dialogue because the government didn’t agree to a humanitarian truce with the armed groups and due to its refusal to implement a number of confidence-building measures aiming to create a conducive environment in the country before to hold the inclusive dialogue.

Also, a coalition of some opposition left parties, the National Consensus Forces (NCF), last month said it wouldn’t participate in the 2020 elections and won’t meet with the ruling party to discuss these elections.

On the other hand, several opposition groups that are part of the opposition Sudan Call forces consider participating in the next general presidential elections in 2020 if the regime of President Omer al-Bashir provides needed guarantees for a fair election and ensures freedoms.

