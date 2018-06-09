Djibouti, Sudan support Ethiopia’s decision to withdraw from Eritrean border town

June 8, 2018 (ADDIS ABABA) - Ethiopia’s two regional allies Sudan and Djibouti have welcomed a pledge by the Ethiopian prime minister to implement a peace deal with Eritrea signed in 2000 ending a border dispute between the two countries.

Eritrean president, Isias Afewerki (AFP Photo)

The decision which was announced last Tuesday entails the withdrawal of Ethiopian army from the disputed border town of Badme in line with the rule of the Ethio-Eritrean Boundary Commission (EEBC).

In a statement on Friday, the Ethiopian foreign ministry said Sudan and Djibouti expressed "their strong support" to the Government of Ethiopia in its recent commitment to fully accept and implement the EEBC decision.

"In their talks with Ethiopian ambassadors in their respective countries Foreign Ministers of Sudan and Djibouti stated that Ethiopia’s role towards ensuring peace and stability to the Horn of Africa is monumental," further said the statement.

The Ethiopian foreign ministry said the Sudanese foreign minister al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed affirmed his "Government’s support to Ethiopia’s bold decision" during a meeting with the Ethiopian ambassador to Sudan Mulugeta Zewde.

Further, it said that Djibouti’s Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Yusuf re-affirmed his country’s full support, saying the decision aimed at ending the stalemate and rejuvenating the uniquely historical brotherly ties between Ethiopia and Eritrea is quite noteworthy.

On Wednesday, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said ending the war with Eritrea and increasing economic ties with Asmara is critical for stability and development in the Horn of Africa.

However, the Eritrean government didn’t react to the decision as observers say President Isaias Afewerki prefers to see the effective withdrawal of the Ethiopian troops before to react.

Ethiopian officials in the past declared their acceptance of the 2002 ruling but said they want to negotiate first with Asmara. But the latter refused any discussions before the withdrawal.

(ST)