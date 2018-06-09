 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 9 June 2018

Government forces attack rebel positions in S. Sudan’s Fashoda: SPLM-IO

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

June 8, 2018 (JUBA) – South Sudan army, the SPLA, carried out fresh attacks on the rebel positions in Fashoda state, said the SPLM-IO deputy spokesperson Col. Lam Paul Gabriel.

JPEG - 19.9 kb
Lam Paul Gabriel

Gabriel said four rebel fighters have been killed in the surprise attack on the SPLA-IO headquarter in Ardeb on Thursday afternoon before to manage to repulse the attack.

“They came from Dafa (Kaka) and Thorguang a distance of more than 1 hour’s drive which shows how prepared they were,” he said.

The deputy spokesperson added that the SPLM-IO forces in the area known as “Agwelek” reorganized quickly and "repulsed the aggressors with a crushing defeat".

The latest renewed fighting occurred ahead of top South Sudanese leaders will hold in a face-to-face meeting in Sudan within a week within the efforts carried out by the IGAD to end the armed conflict.

The armed opposition said the recent attacks on their positions violate the signed ceasefire but not only that as they reveal the true intentions of the government.

Therefore, the attacks are "a clear indication that the regime is against any chance of achieving peace in South Sudan".

The re, however,esperson however called on the ceasefire monitoring body CTSAMM and the UN peacekeeping mission UNMISS to urgently investigate these violations and "bring those responsible to book," as he said.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 9 June 03:22, by Kuch

    What a BIG LIE from SUDAN TRIBUNE?? Where in Fashoda propagandists’ idiots? Bring the damn war on, you idiots are desperately shopping for, and we are going to bomb you & settle our scores with you fools, some of our Nuer low lives and some of our Equatorian fools.>>>

    repondre message

    • 9 June 03:28, by Kuch

      Fellows, we are going to wipe out some people out of map----Saudi Arabia, the cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, part of the so-called ethiopia, we are going to occupy Kenya by a way of war & we are going to destroyed the mighty US, the UK, their UN and their so-called israel>>>

      repondre message

      • 9 June 03:37, by Kuch

        out of map once and for all. Fellows, we are back. This is what our enemies want in our country: That from Euphrates river, Tigris Rivers & up to here in our Nile valley & our Nilotic plains----the evil juus, their white Americans, English people, their gulf Arab states’ paymasters and their creepy allies think so>>>

        repondre message

  • 9 June 03:26, by Mayendit

    Col, Paul Lam Gabriel
    The master of lies, propaganda, exaggeration are all about SPLM IO. This is the rebellion which was build with sand and it will never stand alone. Are you still following Riek Machar while, Equatorians have started leaving Riek’s camp? Deputy Riek was reject to lead SPLM IO, should the government offer any position. There was a leak during peace talk in Ethiopia, Addis Ababa

    repondre message

    • 9 June 03:48, by Kuch

      Mr. Mayendit,
      There is nothing called SPLA-IO at all trust this. SPLA-IO was created by the US, the UK, their UN & some of their creepy allies of the so-called ethiopia and their evil juus ’regime change of the current government of South Sudan failed in Jan. 2014’ Mr. Riek Machar came here to my home state of Jonglei with fools like Alfred Lado Gore and others>>>

      repondre message

      • 9 June 03:54, by Kuch

        and even came raised their Ngundeng Buong flag in Bor. We bombed the Mr. Riek Machar so-called *white army* pretty badly and we are going to it again should fools let their Ngundeng Buong let their foolish balls carry them away again this time around. Mr. Mayendit, there is no war here in our country brother>>>

        repondre message

        • 9 June 03:59, by Kuch

          The US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their sleazy allies like North Sudan, ethiopia, Kenya to some small extent, their gulf Arab states’ paymasters, their evil juus & some of their creepy allies in between. We are here Mr. Mayendit chap.>>>

          repondre message

          • 9 June 04:06, by Kuch

            We are going to bomb our enemies of the US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their sleazy allies like North Sudan, ethiopia or Kenya out of our back. Mr. Mayendit, pure HATRED & RACISM is here. I always informed you fellows on this forum to prepare for a war, because what the evil white Americans, English people, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus>>>

            repondre message

            • 9 June 04:13, by Kuch

              their creepy allies in between like North Sudan, their so-called ethiopia and Kenya, to some small extent want in our country & over our people is not going to end very well. WW3 is going to start here in South Sudan. Some of our Nuers, Shilluks & some Equatorians have no lives. Many of them are always after white people like *Bantus& West African people*>>>

              repondre message

              • 9 June 04:21, by Kuch

                But here in our Nilotic plains, we are too for low lives like some of our Nuers, Shilluks & some Equtaorians. Chap, we are very very racists than white people. We are not going to live side by side with the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus, most of Nigerians, most of Ghanians, their so-called ethiopians, the cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan and their gulf Arab states’>>>>

                repondre message

                • 9 June 04:24, by Kuch

                  paymasters. Reason, pure HATRED and RACISM. Who says, that we want these vermins in our country? Who really says?

                  repondre message

  • 9 June 04:18, by Nairobimitot

    The SPLA, IO has emerged with the SPLA/SPLM. There is no such thing as SPLA, IO anymore. The only thing that is left to be settled is for the leftover like Riek Machar. We want him to contribute to the development of our country, and we will bring him back to the government of South Sudan but in a different assignment. He has learned his lesson, and he is now getting old.

    What Riek Machar is thinking right now is very different from before. If he wants to rebel again, he will meet what he desires, but we will bring him back to the government because he was still being supported by some groups who are South Sudanese. Our goal is to unite our people of the land called South Sudan. That is our major goal.
    Also, the people mind has to be changed from tribal thinking to integrated mind of thinking that is based on the unity of our people. The reason who want to do that is that we do not want any foreigners to come between us and destroy us through manipulation and lies so that we will hate each other again. We will work on that after the war even though it will take sometimes. But we are very determined to achieve the goal of United South Sudan through hearts, minds, and souls.
    The assignment of Riek Machar is for him to talk to his supporters about peace, reconciliation, and forgiveness. If he does not do that, we will put him back to jail. But I am sure he will do that because he ran for 45 days for his life and that was a tough unknown assignment for him, so there is no need again to make it back to Congo’s border because it may not happen again.
    Our priority is now peace, and anybody that is preventing peace will be dealt with by the government of South Sudan. Your tribal mind is not with the government of South Sudan; it comes from your own narrowed minded. The government of South Sudan only serves all its people no matter what they are or their color even though they have the same color.
    We will teach all the people of South Sudan to love themselves because south Sudan will never be a failed State or a failed country. And if there are any south Sudanese there who think that there is someone from outside the country who is more important than his fellows South Sudanese, let him, or she knows that she is carrying a snake in his head. You need to trust a south Sudanese because he is from your home country more than anybody. That is priority number one. And if you do not do that, you will fail and you will end up in a deep hole.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan Sanctions: Has the Leopard changed its skin spots? 2018-06-08 23:21:53 Lifting United States Sanctions against Sudan on Trial By Ibrahim Musa Thus, October 12, 2017, was such a fear-mongering day coming with the worst news for Sudanese activists, human rights (...)

Include S. Sudan opposition groups in Kiir-Machar meeting 2018-06-08 04:30:01 Position on the involvement of Sudan to bring Salva Kiir Mayardit and Dr Riek Machar for a face-to-face talk By Telar Deng “Peace comes from being able to contribute the best we have, and all (...)

South Sudan: Victims of torture and detention need rehabilitation and reparations 2018-06-05 15:58:08 By Joan Nyanyuki Gatwich, 34, was arrested by the South Sudan Military Intelligence Directorate in the aftermath of the July 2016 clashes in Juba and detained at the Gorom Military Base, 20Km (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.