Time for UNAMID to leave Darfur, says Sudan’s ruling party

June 8, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s ruling National Congress Party (NCP) said the level of peace and security that have been achieved in Darfur is enough to prompt the exit of the hybrid peacekeeping mission in Darfur (UNAMID).

In press statements on Thursday, NCP political secretary Omer Basan said UNAMID’s exit would be carried out according to the timetables that have been set in the exit strategy agreed among the Sudanese government, United Nations (UN) and the African Union (AU).

He pointed out that the government continued to call for the exit of the Mission following achievement of large stability and security in Darfur.

For her part, NCP secretary of organizations Amal Mahmoud said the new partnerships would be forged with the international community during the coming period to support development and reconstruction efforts in Darfur.

She pointed out that a number of factors have contributed to achieving the current level of security in the region including the disarmament campaign, national dialogue and the voluntary return of IDPs and refugees.

Mahmoud stressed the ability of the regular forces to impose the authority of the state in order to maintain stability and secure livelihood of the residents.

A tripartite working group including the Sudanese government, AU and the UN has been set up in February 2015 to develop an exit strategy for the UNAMID from Darfur.

In June 2017, the AU and the UN decided to draw down the UNAMID by withdrawing the military personnel by 44% and that of the police component by 30%, the closure of 11 team sites in the first phase and the withdrawal of the military component from another 7 team sites in the second phase.

The UN Security Council admitted that the security situation in Darfur has improved but it decided to reinforce its presence in the mountainous area of Jebel Marra because there is no cessation of hostilities as a Sudan Liberation Movement faction led by Abdel Wahid al-Nur (SLM-AW) refuses to declare a unilateral truce or to engage in peace negotiations.

The hybrid mission has been deployed in Darfur since December 2007 with a mandate to stem violence against civilians in western Sudan’s region.

It is the world’s second-largest international peacekeeping force with an annual budget of $1.35 billion and almost 20,000 troops.

