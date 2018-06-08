 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 9 June 2018

Kenyan former prime minister holds talks with South Sudan rebel leader

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

June 8, 2018 (JUBA) - Raila Odinga, Kenyan former prime minister and head of has on Friday held talks with South Sudanese former First Vice President and rebel leader, Riek Machar in a private initiative to narrow the gaps between him and President Sava Kiir.

JPEG - 71.1 kb
South Sudanese former First Vice President and rebel leader, Riek Machar greets Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Odinga in Pretoria on 8 June 2018 (ST Photo)

The Kenyan politician met recently with President Kiir in Juba and informed him of his plan to reconcile him with Machar pointing to his experience with President Kenyatta following last year’s bitterly contested presidential election.

Sources with direct knowledge of the meeting in Pretoria told Sudan Tribune that few details came out of the discussions between Odinga and Machar, but it mainly focused on how the conflict in South Sudan should be ended so that the sufferings stop and the displaced people return to their home areas.

“We are still waiting for more details, but I briefly spoke to our chairman, Dr Riek Machar, and he told me the meeting went well. It all centred around how to stop the war and bring peace to the country," a top opposition figure told Sudan Tribune from Nairobi, Kenya.

"Machar was receptive and appreciated the initiative of comrade Raila Odinga,” the rebel official further said.

Odinga’s initiative is not part of the IGAD-led efforts to settle the over-four-year conflict but reportedly aimed at building confidence between the two leaders and bring them to make concessions on the outstanding issues that prevent a political deal.

Also, it is not clear if President Uhuru Kenyatta is backing his initiative as the two men reconciled last March and the opposition leader has represented his country in the funerals of funerals of Winnie Mandela in April.

Kiir and Machar have agreed to meet in Khartoum on 17 June before another meeting with the IGAD leaders on the sidelines of an African Union summit in Mauritania at the beginning of July.

The second phase of the peace revitalization forum ended last month in Addis Ababa without agreement over governance and security arrangements. The opposition groups blamed the draft agreement for neglecting their demands and endorsing Juba positions.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 9 June 01:56, by Mayendit

    Raila Odinga

    Let him try but the former vice president of South Sudanese is known for cut and run in term of peace agreement. The Nuers people should leave Dr. Riek Machar alone because what he had done to his own people was totally betrayed the whole Nuers society. A politician always avoid trouble if she or he want to lead the nation but in his case, he think by using Nuers bloods to lead.

    repondre message

  • 9 June 02:10, by Mayendit

    There is a little sign indicated that, our problems would only be resolved by ourselves, because the peace which will be imposed by foreigners wouldn’t bring a lasting peaceful in South Sudan. President Salve Kiir must continues upgrade National Dialogue as the only tool and also Dinka----Nuer community initiative is needed. I am encourage by Equatorian, the majority now have to realizing peace.

    repondre message

  • 9 June 02:21, by Mayendit

    Riek Machar is a troublemakers and the people should abandon him. Just look the way he is always supporting rebellion, because he doesn’t care what will happen to the people as long he is alive then he will continues repeated mistake. Now he should have learn from gen, Taban Deng Gai and gen, James Wani Igga, leadership is to show people how your work done and not rebel every now and then.

    repondre message

  • 9 June 02:52, by Mayendit

    Another Face to Face dialogue in between president Kiir and Riek will not make any different. There was a face to face in Tanzania. President Kiir made apology to South Sudanese people in front of East Africa leaders and he did accepted that, the problems were caused by him and his former VP, Riek Machar and SPLM Re-unification was signed in front of Head States but later, he rejected signature.

    repondre message

  • 9 June 03:39, by Mayendit

    Games or dirty game whatever your hiding name.
    The peace agreement in 2005 was made possible because of the Dinkas who have never change their minds to join Khartoum’s government. Your uncle Riek Machar is a desperate man for leadership and he will not get what he want. I will not prevent you to hated Dinkas but we are not going anywhere put that in your mind. A president has all rights to removed

    repondre message

  • 9 June 04:24, by Nairobimitot

    The SPLA, IO has emerged with the SPLA/SPLM. There is no such thing as SPLA, IO anymore. The only thing that is left to be settled is for the leftover like Riek Machar. We want him to contribute to the development of our country, and we will bring him back to the government of South Sudan but in a different assignment. He has learned his lesson, and he is now getting old.
    What Riek Machar is thinking right now is very different from before. If he wants to rebel again, he will meet what he desires, but we will bring him back to the government because he was still being supported by some groups who are South Sudanese. Our goal is to unite our people of the land called South Sudan. That is our primary goal.
    Also, the people mind has to be changed from tribal thinking to integrated mind of thinking that is based on the unity of our people. The reason who want to do that is that we do not want any foreigners to come between us and destroy us through manipulation and lies so that we will hate each other again. We will work on that after the war even though it will take sometimes. But we are very determined to achieve the goal of United South Sudan through hearts, minds, and souls.
    The assignment of Riek Machar is for him to talk to his supporters about peace, reconciliation, and forgiveness. If he does not do that, we will put him back to jail. But I am sure he will do that because he ran for 45 days for his life and that was a tough unknown assignment for him, so there is no need again to make it back to Congo’s border because it may not happen again.
    Our priority is now peace, and anybody that is preventing peace will be dealt with by the government of South Sudan. Your tribal mind is not with the government of South Sudan; it comes from your own narrowed minded. The government of South Sudan only serves all its people no matter what they are or their color even though they have the same color.
    We will teach all the people of South Sudan to love themselves because south Sudan will never be a failed State or a failed country. And if there are any south Sudanese there who think that there is someone from outside the country who is more important than his fellows South Sudanese, let him, or she knows that she is carrying a snake in his head. You need to trust a south Sudanese because he is from your home country more than anybody. That is priority number one. And if you do not do that, you will fail, and you will end up in a deep hole

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan Sanctions: Has the Leopard changed its skin spots? 2018-06-08 23:21:53 Lifting United States Sanctions against Sudan on Trial By Ibrahim Musa Thus, October 12, 2017, was such a fear-mongering day coming with the worst news for Sudanese activists, human rights (...)

Include S. Sudan opposition groups in Kiir-Machar meeting 2018-06-08 04:30:01 Position on the involvement of Sudan to bring Salva Kiir Mayardit and Dr Riek Machar for a face-to-face talk By Telar Deng “Peace comes from being able to contribute the best we have, and all (...)

South Sudan: Victims of torture and detention need rehabilitation and reparations 2018-06-05 15:58:08 By Joan Nyanyuki Gatwich, 34, was arrested by the South Sudan Military Intelligence Directorate in the aftermath of the July 2016 clashes in Juba and detained at the Gorom Military Base, 20Km (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.