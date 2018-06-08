Kenyan former prime minister holds talks with South Sudan rebel leader

The SPLA, IO has emerged with the SPLA/SPLM. There is no such thing as SPLA, IO anymore. The only thing that is left to be settled is for the leftover like Riek Machar. We want him to contribute to the development of our country, and we will bring him back to the government of South Sudan but in a different assignment. He has learned his lesson, and he is now getting old.

What Riek Machar is thinking right now is very different from before. If he wants to rebel again, he will meet what he desires, but we will bring him back to the government because he was still being supported by some groups who are South Sudanese. Our goal is to unite our people of the land called South Sudan. That is our primary goal.

Also, the people mind has to be changed from tribal thinking to integrated mind of thinking that is based on the unity of our people. The reason who want to do that is that we do not want any foreigners to come between us and destroy us through manipulation and lies so that we will hate each other again. We will work on that after the war even though it will take sometimes. But we are very determined to achieve the goal of United South Sudan through hearts, minds, and souls.

The assignment of Riek Machar is for him to talk to his supporters about peace, reconciliation, and forgiveness. If he does not do that, we will put him back to jail. But I am sure he will do that because he ran for 45 days for his life and that was a tough unknown assignment for him, so there is no need again to make it back to Congo’s border because it may not happen again.

Our priority is now peace, and anybody that is preventing peace will be dealt with by the government of South Sudan. Your tribal mind is not with the government of South Sudan; it comes from your own narrowed minded. The government of South Sudan only serves all its people no matter what they are or their color even though they have the same color.

We will teach all the people of South Sudan to love themselves because south Sudan will never be a failed State or a failed country. And if there are any south Sudanese there who think that there is someone from outside the country who is more important than his fellows South Sudanese, let him, or she knows that she is carrying a snake in his head. You need to trust a south Sudanese because he is from your home country more than anybody. That is priority number one. And if you do not do that, you will fail, and you will end up in a deep hole