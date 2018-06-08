 
 
 
Kenya’s Odinga heading to S. Africa to meet Machar

June 7, 2018 (NAIROBI) – Kenya’s main opposition leader, Raila Amollo Odinga will this Friday travel to South Africa as part of the diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the civil war in South Sudan.

JPEG - 21 kb
Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Odinga meets President Salva Kiir in Juba last week (Nation Photo)

Raila, who earlier met President Salva Kiir, is expected to meet with rebel leader Riek Machar, in an effort to reconcile the rival leaders.

The meeting comes barely a month after peace talks mediated the regional bloc (IGAD) ended in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia without the rival parties agreeing on governance and security arrangements.

Raila is expected to meet both Machar and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss South Sudan’s situation with hopes of striking a permanent peace agreement to end the current civil war.

President Kiir has already expressed willingness to meet his political rival with Sudan’s Omar Al-Bashir set to mediate between the two.

Analysts say the involvement of Raila, a key figure in Kenyan politics, clearly indicates the warring factions in South Sudan are dissatisfied with the mediation efforts of IGAD, an eight-member regional bloc.

IGAD had earlier proposed that Kiir-Machar meeting takes place before the African Union Summit to be held on July 1 in Mauritania.

Meanwhile, the deputy chairman and chief negotiator of the Machar-led armed opposition faction, Henry Odwar has welcomed Raila’s new role to have the two leaders hold face-to-face meeting.

He, however, demanded that the exiled rebel leader be released.

“They are saying he [Machar] is a violent man. How then could he have formed this committee to negotiate peace? He should be released, and that will shorten the peace talks. We have taken a year now, and we are not making much of headway,” Odwar told The Standard newspaper.

He urged Kenya and other regional countries interested in a peaceful South Sudan to push for Machar release so that he can fully concentrate on the talks.

On the other hand, South Sudan’s Information minister, Michael Makuei Lueth told Voice of America he expects Raila to convince Machar to denounce violence and re-negotiate some of the rebels’ proposals that have hindered agreement on a peace deal.

“The first and most important thing is for Dr Machar to denounce violence. Some of the proposals the opposition has presented are almost impossible to implement, and they don’t in any way amount to reaching peace soon,” said Lueth.

He added, “Mr Odinga should actually work to soften the position of the opposition”.

Last month, the rival parties involved in South Sudan’s peace talks concluded the Second Phase of the High-Level Revitalization Forum (HLRF) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia without striking a deal on the implementation of the governance and security arrangements.

Tens of thousands pf people have been killed in fighting between troops loyal to Kiir and forces led by his former deputy Riek Machar since 2013. The conflict has also left a quarter of South Sudan’s population of 12 million, either internally displaced or as refugees in neighbouring countries.

(ST)

  • 8 June 07:49, by Malakal county Simon

    Good move!! I,m sure if this senseless war of salva kiir ended by raila Odinga, sure he will derserve a noble peace price for 2019.... Anyway, all the best

    repondre message

  • 8 June 08:02, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Mr Odinga is simply trying to inject sense to these belligerent leaders of the country who have decided to put their interests above the ones of the country. It is by being sincere, honest and humane that peace in the country can come to fruition through negotiation otherwise abuse of power, misinformation and lies can not take the country anywhere.

    repondre message

  • 8 June 08:28, by Theallseeingeye

    Kenya is behind the whole Odinga meditate scenario, because, since Odinga has submissively surrounded to Kenyatta and partially quit Kenyan politics, Kenya wants to irreversibly divert his(Odinga) mind from the state politics by making a peace-hero status out of his on behalf of South Sudanese. hence, Kenya wants is all after "putting her house in order" but not about South Sudan.

    repondre message

    • 8 June 08:34, by Theallseeingeye

      corretion
      ...... making a "peace-hero status" out of him(him)on behalf of South Sudanese.hence, Kenya is all after "putting her house in order" but not about wellbeing of South Sudan.

      repondre message

  • 8 June 09:06, by Theallseeingeye

    once again IGAD is taking one big foolish step towards another mistake, unless the IGAD wants to solve this South South crises through trail and error they should just declare their failure and hand-over to the AU or UN. it seems like IGAD on the coming round is now to much more focusing on Kiir & Riak while ignoring the Opposition alliance. IGAD should know that South Sudan problem is now much...

    repondre message

    • 8 June 09:12, by Theallseeingeye

      cont...
      bigger than the enmity between Kiir and Machar. and if in indeed it is, why can’t IGAD just eliminate both if they can’t work with each other, they are not the only two who can lead South Sudanese after all.

      repondre message

  • 8 June 09:26, by Julia Roberts

    Both are doing great work on their positions. There is a lot of changes implement after this meeting.
    https://www.hndassignments.com/

    repondre message

Comment on this article



