 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 8 June 2018

S. Sudan, UN inaugurate prison development committee

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

June 7, 2018 (JUBA) – The Government of South Sudan and the United Nations Mission in the country (UNMISS) on Thursday inaugurated the Prisons Development Committee (PDC), in accordance to section 34 of the 2011 Prisons Act of South Sudan.

JPEG - 46.5 kb
Police officers on parade in Jonglei state capital Bor (ST)

The formation of the PDC is part of ongoing technical cooperation between the UNMISS and South Sudan National Police Service (NPS).

The country’s police service organised the event in the capital, Juba.

Speaking during the event, South Sudan’s deputy interior minister, Riaw Gatlir Gai stressed the significant role PDC will play in strengthening the relationship between the government and its development partners, while calling for greater coordination between stakeholders and advocated that the PDC focus foremost on measures to ensure the rehabilitation of prisoners into the society.

The UN deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Moustapha Soumaré, reaffirmed UNMISS and its rule of law advisory Section’s commitment to providing technical assistance and advice to police service to create a safe, secure and humane prison system.

He described the PDC as a robust coordination mechanism that will bring together all stakeholders to give strategic guidance and support to the prison service.

PDC is described as a multi-sectoral platform bringing together the police, judiciary, government ministries and agencies, UNMISS, UN agencies, civil society and other stakeholders in the prison system, to coordinate its strategic direction going forward. Its functions include maintaining international best practices in prisons management, monitoring human rights standards, and developing prisoner treatment programs with the aim of improving prison institutions.

According to UNMISS, the recent launch of the PDC follows recent achievements of the NPSSS-UNMISS partnership including the setting up of the juvenile reformatory in Juba and finalization of the first phase of the pilot project addressing prolonged and arbitrary detention, facilitated by the UNMISS rule of law advisory section.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Include S. Sudan opposition groups in Kiir-Machar meeting 2018-06-08 04:30:01 Position on the involvement of Sudan to bring Salva Kiir Mayardit and Dr Riek Machar for a face-to-face talk By Telar Deng “Peace comes from being able to contribute the best we have, and all (...)

South Sudan: Victims of torture and detention need rehabilitation and reparations 2018-06-05 15:58:08 By Joan Nyanyuki Gatwich, 34, was arrested by the South Sudan Military Intelligence Directorate in the aftermath of the July 2016 clashes in Juba and detained at the Gorom Military Base, 20Km (...)

Sudan’s Bashir remains recidivist war criminal in Darfur 2018-06-03 00:03:50 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Recidivism according to Wikipedia the free encyclopedia is the act of a person repeating an undesirable behaviour after they have either experienced negative consequences (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.