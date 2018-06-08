 
 
 
Home | Comment & Analysis    Friday 8 June 2018

Include S. Sudan opposition groups in Kiir-Machar meeting

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Position on the involvement of Sudan to bring Salva Kiir Mayardit and Dr Riek Machar for a face-to-face talk

By Telar Deng

“Peace comes from being able to contribute the best we have, and all that we are, towards creating a world that supports everyone. But it is also securing the space for others to contribute the best that they have and all that they are.” Hafsat Abiola

It is high time we forgot about the past and worked together to bring a lasting solution to the civil war that is ravaging our country. Foreign intervention might not really bring the solutions we need as a country but will give us a platform in which we will be able to find our own solutions as South Sudanese. Therefore, we thank Sudan for giving us a platform on which President Salva Kiir Mayardit and Dr. Riek Machar will be able to meet on a face-to-face basis.

However as they also meet, it is very important to be cognizant of the fact that we have quite a number of movements in South Sudan who may have been aggrieved by the way things are run in the country. These parties also need to be included in the peace talks and given a chance at the table. I believe if all parties are brought together, we would be fostering quite a number of things, first, we would bring all the different ideas to the table. Our solutions lie in these ideas. Secondly, we would also be fostering multi-party democracy in our young nation. This would assist us in fostering a feeling of unity among the followers of various political ideologies and would also prevent one political ideology from being dominant. Our citizens would feel involved because they also have parties they support. The inclusivity of all the parties will help us realize the peace that we all desire.

I would like to thank all the IGAD member states for the unrelenting support that they have accorded South Sudan for some years now. However, as we give credit where it’s due, we should also speak out on the vices, It was a miscalculation not to include Dr Riek Machar in the peace talks was a miscalculation on IGAD’s part.

IGAD should also include the newly formed parties that are already on the ground. The left out movements will definitely carry on with the war regardless of the UNSC sanctions. For instance, as it stands currently, some SPLA generals have been sanctioned by the UNSC yet they are the ones pursuing the military incursion on behalf of the government. I still vehemently discourage sanctions because sanctions defeat diplomacy. Once a country is sanctioned, the international community loses leverage to influence the country and its rulers. When I was in Russia as an ambassador I lobbied the Russians to oppose sanctions against South Sudan because I believe the stick and carrot policy doesn’t work. Do we need peace or accountability?

I think we need peace first then we can be held accountable later. The hybrid court will take care of accountability and not the UNSC.It is our hope and prayer that peace would be achieved sooner than we all expected.

The author is the former South Sudanese ambassador to Russian Federation



The views expressed in the 'Comment and Analysis' section are solely the opinions of the writers. The veracity of any claims made are the responsibility of the author not Sudan Tribune.

If you want to submit an opinion piece or an analysis please email it to comment@sudantribune.com

Sudan Tribune reserves the right to edit articles before publication. Please include your full name, relevant personal information and political affiliations.
Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Include S. Sudan opposition groups in Kiir-Machar meeting 2018-06-08 04:30:01 Position on the involvement of Sudan to bring Salva Kiir Mayardit and Dr Riek Machar for a face-to-face talk By Telar Deng “Peace comes from being able to contribute the best we have, and all (...)

South Sudan: Victims of torture and detention need rehabilitation and reparations 2018-06-05 15:58:08 By Joan Nyanyuki Gatwich, 34, was arrested by the South Sudan Military Intelligence Directorate in the aftermath of the July 2016 clashes in Juba and detained at the Gorom Military Base, 20Km (...)

Sudan’s Bashir remains recidivist war criminal in Darfur 2018-06-03 00:03:50 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Recidivism according to Wikipedia the free encyclopedia is the act of a person repeating an undesirable behaviour after they have either experienced negative consequences (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.