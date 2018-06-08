Tribal militiamen kill two villagers in South Darfur

June 7, 2018 (NYALA) - Two people were killed Thursday in a new attack carried out by tribal militiamen on the village of Eidan for the voluntary return of Greda locality, 75 km south of the Nyala, capital of South Darfur.

Eyewitnesses from the area told Sudan Tribune that an armed group of the Falata tribe infiltrated Eidan village, 11 kilometres from the premises of Greda municipality, and assassinated the village leader Ali Zakaria before to flee.

The victim’s relatives launched a hot pursuit to arrest the perpetrators but were ambushed by the gunmen who killed two people and wounding seven.

A security source in Greda told Sudan Tribune that the conflict was due to the refusal of militias belonging to the Fallata tribe to the return the displaced to their villages.

He pointed out that the local security services are suffering from a lack of vehicles and logistics, adding that the local security committee has submitted reports to the South Darfur state security committee, including all the needs, without any response.

There were more than seven attacks on villages of voluntary return in South Darfur state during the past two months.

Officials fear that the surge of attacks may negatively affect the desire of the displaced to leave the camps of displacement.

In a separate incident, two shepherds were killed by other gunmen in relation with the events of Eidan village.

(ST)