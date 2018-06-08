 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 8 June 2018

Tribal militiamen kill two villagers in South Darfur

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Women carry their belongings in El Sireif, North Darfur on 14 January 2013. A UNAMID assessment team visited the village to determine the needs of those displaced in recent tribal clashes in Jebel Amir (Photo: Sojoud El Garrai/UNAMID)

June 7, 2018 (NYALA) - Two people were killed Thursday in a new attack carried out by tribal militiamen on the village of Eidan for the voluntary return of Greda locality, 75 km south of the Nyala, capital of South Darfur.

Eyewitnesses from the area told Sudan Tribune that an armed group of the Falata tribe infiltrated Eidan village, 11 kilometres from the premises of Greda municipality, and assassinated the village leader Ali Zakaria before to flee.

The victim’s relatives launched a hot pursuit to arrest the perpetrators but were ambushed by the gunmen who killed two people and wounding seven.

A security source in Greda told Sudan Tribune that the conflict was due to the refusal of militias belonging to the Fallata tribe to the return the displaced to their villages.

He pointed out that the local security services are suffering from a lack of vehicles and logistics, adding that the local security committee has submitted reports to the South Darfur state security committee, including all the needs, without any response.

There were more than seven attacks on villages of voluntary return in South Darfur state during the past two months.

Officials fear that the surge of attacks may negatively affect the desire of the displaced to leave the camps of displacement.

In a separate incident, two shepherds were killed by other gunmen in relation with the events of Eidan village.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Include S. Sudan opposition groups in Kiir-Machar meeting 2018-06-08 04:30:01 Position on the involvement of Sudan to bring Salva Kiir Mayardit and Dr Riek Machar for a face-to-face talk By Telar Deng “Peace comes from being able to contribute the best we have, and all (...)

South Sudan: Victims of torture and detention need rehabilitation and reparations 2018-06-05 15:58:08 By Joan Nyanyuki Gatwich, 34, was arrested by the South Sudan Military Intelligence Directorate in the aftermath of the July 2016 clashes in Juba and detained at the Gorom Military Base, 20Km (...)

Sudan’s Bashir remains recidivist war criminal in Darfur 2018-06-03 00:03:50 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Recidivism according to Wikipedia the free encyclopedia is the act of a person repeating an undesirable behaviour after they have either experienced negative consequences (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.