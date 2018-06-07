 
 
 
Kiir-Machar meeting to be attended by Ethiopian PM

June 7, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir and his main rival Riek Machar will meet in Khartoum in the third week of June in presence of the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed who is also the IGAD chair.

President Salva Kiir walks his First Deputy Riek Machar and Vice-President James Wani on 26 April (Photo Moses Lomayat)

The meeting which will be held within the IGAD efforts to settle the four-and-half-year-old conflict comes as President Kiir and former First Vice-President Machar said ready to meet each other.

Sudanese officials told Sudan Tribune under the cover of anonymity that the face-to-face meeting will take place on 17 June.

He further said the meeting will be attended by the Ethiopian Premier, adding that a second encounter will be held in the Mauritanian capital Nouakchott on the sidelines of the African Union summit.

The IGAD Council of Ministers on 31 May recommended convening an extraordinary meeting for the IGAD head of states and government and a face-to-face meeting between Kiir and Machar before the AU summit in Mauritania to on 1 and 2 July.

The face-to-face meeting comes as the mediation team in parallel will continue to its consultations with all the parties to identify possible compromises and build consensus among them.

The mediation suspended the second phase of the peace revitalization forum as the opposition groups rejected the Bridging Proposal despite the important positions offered to them in the transitional government. They said the text concedes to Juba on different issues and endorsed the status quo which emerged after the collapse of peace implementation process.

(ST)

  • 8 June 03:42, by Kush Natives

    Addis peace is shifting to Khartoum, pathetic!

  • 8 June 04:11, by South South

    The meeting in Khartoum is about peace, I support anything which will bring peace to South Sudan. I am not sure why Khartoum proposed to host the meeting, but it’s OK, we know ourselves and Khartoum can not do anything to us unless we agree.

    • 8 June 04:30, by Games

      Idiot South
      Really, or you are still hangover? I thought you guys with the help from sellout Nuerwew have had defeated IO militarily. So if you have defeated your enemy, whom do you need peace that with?

      • 8 June 05:10, by Khent

        Let’s see if these worthless animals will finally recognise that our people have suffered beyond measure and that they are morally obligated to subordinate their personal interests for that of the country. That this meeting is being held in Khartoum is precisely why these morons must eventually exit the political environment.

      • 8 June 05:20, by Kush Natives

        Games,
        But, we didn’t defeat looters, all loosers are still rapping innocence civilians in their only survival mean, farmers are still under siege day out and day in by crossroads, so the government of South Sudan have a say on this.

      • 8 June 06:15, by South South

        Stupid Almighty Nuer, you are crushed and we are commanding position. Have you heard again those who were crying Kiir must? Have you heard again those Nyavat who want SPLA to be dismantled? No, why? Kiir is stronger than before, but we want peace with pockets of resistances

        • 8 June 07:42, by Malakal county Simon

          South south

          Do not brag, you never beat mighty SPLA-IO and you will never be in your dream!!!!! Let’s us all support peace for the sake of our sufferings population’s and please put it your mind that there is no military wining side in this senseless war..

        • 8 June 07:55, by jubaone

          South South
          Jienge loser and misfit. If you crushed the Nuer, IO why the f++k this Riak-Kiirminal meeting now? You forget, that ist now nyagats (Nuer sellouts)who are doing most of the fighting for you. Jienge cowards are all in Equatoria to rape, steal and kill. Only the total destruction of this shithole jienge republic and establishment of a new one is the solution. Otherwise NO PEACE

          • 8 June 12:15, by South South

            jubaone,

            There is no raping, stealing, killing and destroying in Equatoria. Due respect to our people in Eqautoria. I do not condone any bad treatment to our people in South Sudan. My problem is only with wicked rebels. As for ALMIGHTY Nuer, yes, we crushed them and all world knows that. No single one right now can open his/her mouth and say." Kiir must go", " SPLA must be dismantled". Only Kiir

        • 8 June 09:35, by Games

          South Shit
          You are the one that going to Khartoum to begge Machar for peace not us. We told you many times that a peace without signatures is a waste of UN funds

          • 8 June 12:07, by South South

            Games Almighty Nuer Nyagat,

            Kiir is going to Khartoum because IGAD demands a meeting with Riak. There is IGAD proposal we accepted it and Kiir will take it with him to Khartoum and show it to Riak and say, look. Make it or break it. Peace is everything to all South Sudanese people, but we doing that in the position of power, sweet.

        • 8 June 09:59, by padiit gaga

          Southsouth
          Kirr is not stronger than before he so weak he has No budges to pay army and buy other army oil was stopped due to sanction last week he went to Addis to beg UN not to sanction of his officials who was against peace. The were given 30days if the fail to accept peace sanction must not be remove till it reach Kirr

          • 8 June 12:09, by South South

            padiit gaga, shit, correct your English first before putting it out to the public.

    • 8 June 05:14, by Kush Natives

      South South,
      I agreed,if not all of us! The nationditda need real peace, it doesn’t where it’s shifted, we will welcome it. It happened before, not too long ago just 16 years ago. There’s safe or sanctuary for farther conflict needed.

    • 8 June 07:45, by jubaone

      You can take donkeys to a waterpoint, but that wont mean they will drink. This is just a worthless PR. There are fundamental issues that must be resolved first: cessation of hostilities, revoking the establishment order, reinstating Riak as FVP, cantonment of forces, establish federal governance, lean and technocratic govt, reduced parliament. The rest follows. Otherwise just IGAD shit

  • 8 June 06:05, by Mike Mike

    The meeting between the two arch-rival leaders in Khartoum is welcome for peace to come, but we need Machar this time to adhere to what will come out from their meeting with Kiir. Let him not cheat the African leaders again like what he did at J1 in July-2016.Machar can talk nice with the aim to draw the attention of the people but later he violates his word which is not good to cheat on people.

    • 8 June 08:12, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      Mike Mike,

      Riek Machar is not a villain in this drama created by Jieng council of evils. He is simply realistic in his approach to peace but those in power invent a situation to put blame on him that eventually is proven not truthful. Machar is for common man but Kiir is for top thieves of the country that must be changed eventually.

  • 8 June 06:47, by lino

    It is all about expectations folks... Expections!!! Did Islamic Regimes of Khartoum expected in 1980’s, 1990’s, and 2000’s that Junubieens are strange creatures and when left alone they will turn their lives to hell?!
    Anyone still remembered 2013 and then turned ugly on December 14-15, 2013?!
    Khartoum expectations were right and still standing! Unless Southerners proved them wrong, but it is too..

  • 8 June 07:50, by Sunday Junup

    Bashir told the whole world time without number that these people will never manage to rule themselves but the whole world couldn’t listen. is it not what he said that comes true now? It was wrong for unionist to lead SS because they don’t have agenda and objectives. I hope Dr.Machar will tell them what can bring peace this time. Enough is enough it is a time for Separatist to rule this country

  • 8 June 07:53, by Sunday Junup

    South Sudanese will have peace when they say ’’SPLM rest in peace’’ no matter where they are it is the same woman with different dress. We needs Dr.MAchar to rule but with different party name not SPLM otherwise we will chose different person from Separatist to lead this country

  • 8 June 09:28, by Tut South

    I think this round faced to face talk between Dr.Machar and Killer will bring an end to four and have years of S.S

  • 8 June 10:02, by Theallseeingeye

    once again IGAD is taking one big foolish step towards another mistake, unless the IGAD wants to solve this South South crises through trail and error they should just declare their failure and hand-over to the AU or UN. it seems like IGAD on the coming round is now to much more focusing on Kiir & Riak while ignoring the Opposition alliance. IGAD should know that South Sudan problem is now much...

    • 8 June 10:03, by Theallseeingeye

      cont...
      bigger than the enmity between Kiir and Machar. and if in indeed it is, why can’t IGAD just eliminate both if they can’t work with each other, they are not the only two who can lead South Sudanese after all.

      • 8 June 10:27, by Eastern

        Theallseeingeye,

        Good idea but easier said than done.....IGAD doesn’t have any means of forcing agreements on its member countries. Within the ECOWAS region, they have the teeth called ECOMOG, which the IGAD region doesn’t have. SPLM and SPLA are the baggage South Sudanese will live with for sometimes.....

  • 8 June 11:18, by Theallseeingeye

    Eastern
    the IGAD problem has now became South Sudan’s problem, IGAD is a Den of "fat cats", and South Sudanese government is now an official member and IGAD won’t disappoint its member for what so ever the reason, they are like "if one is going down, we are going down" hence the reason IGAD only speaks South Sudanese Gov language during the peace talks...

    • 8 June 11:26, by Theallseeingeye

      cont....
      just analyze the Gov stance on Government Expansion and IGAD’s proposal of three vice presidents and you ll get the full pict. another is the creation of 32 states which clearly violates the ARCSS 2015 mean while the IGAD is so deaf on that!

      • 8 June 11:58, by Eastern

        Theallseeingeye,

        If SPLA and SPLM through Kiir and Machar want to toy around with the land known as South Sudan, through patronage accommodating one another, while the masses suffer, they are in for a long haul. The crises has now spiralled out their control. New dimensions have been added to the December 2013 intra-SPLM part conflict. The ARCSS 2015 presented Kiir with the best option, which....

        • 8 June 12:01, by Eastern

          ....which he squandered. Now other contenders are on board. A mere handshake in Khartoum or elsewhere bringing the two top dogs in the monstrous party will just return the country to the situation pre-July 2013: Dinka-Nuer Kingdom. The rest of the South Sudanese will remain the underdogs. Telar Riing’s latest piece rings a bell!

