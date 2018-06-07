 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 7 June 2018

Heavy rain kills two people in Southern Unity state

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

June 5, 2018 (NYAL) - Heavy rain killed at least two people in Nyal, a county in Southern Unity state, while hundreds have also been left homeless.

JPEG - 14.6 kb
The map of Unity state

Koang Riek, an eyewitness, said rain started on Sunday till Monday morning.

“The whole town is occupied by the water and many people have now decided to go to higher ground,” Riek told Sudan Tribune.

He described the heavy rain incident as the “worst ever” disaster to have ever occurred in Southern Unity state in the past decade or so.

Stephen Gatliah, the county health coordinator, said all areas surrounding Nyal town are water flooded, expressing fears of an outbreak of water borne diseases.

“You cannot believe the whole area is now under water. No single area left safe, we are trying our best to tell people not to stay in homes occupy by water,” he told Sudan Tribune over phone.

Gatliah appealed to aid agencies to assist victims of the floods.

“We are urging our partners, United Nations agencies and international organisations to speedily respond towards the vulnerable people hit by the flood,” he stressed.

Nyal county area is located on a lower ground and any heavy rain occurrence puts people at risk due to its geographical location.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan: Victims of torture and detention need rehabilitation and reparations 2018-06-05 15:58:08 By Joan Nyanyuki Gatwich, 34, was arrested by the South Sudan Military Intelligence Directorate in the aftermath of the July 2016 clashes in Juba and detained at the Gorom Military Base, 20Km (...)

Sudan’s Bashir remains recidivist war criminal in Darfur 2018-06-03 00:03:50 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Recidivism according to Wikipedia the free encyclopedia is the act of a person repeating an undesirable behaviour after they have either experienced negative consequences (...)

Give South Sudan peace process to United Nations 2018-06-02 03:11:13 Either warring parties must all accept the IGAD Proposal or the only resort is to directly surrender file to the United Nations (UN) for Realistic, Effective and Credible process By Keluel Agook (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.