Heavy rain kills two people in Southern Unity state

June 5, 2018 (NYAL) - Heavy rain killed at least two people in Nyal, a county in Southern Unity state, while hundreds have also been left homeless.

The map of Unity state

Koang Riek, an eyewitness, said rain started on Sunday till Monday morning.

“The whole town is occupied by the water and many people have now decided to go to higher ground,” Riek told Sudan Tribune.

He described the heavy rain incident as the “worst ever” disaster to have ever occurred in Southern Unity state in the past decade or so.

Stephen Gatliah, the county health coordinator, said all areas surrounding Nyal town are water flooded, expressing fears of an outbreak of water borne diseases.

“You cannot believe the whole area is now under water. No single area left safe, we are trying our best to tell people not to stay in homes occupy by water,” he told Sudan Tribune over phone.

Gatliah appealed to aid agencies to assist victims of the floods.

“We are urging our partners, United Nations agencies and international organisations to speedily respond towards the vulnerable people hit by the flood,” he stressed.

Nyal county area is located on a lower ground and any heavy rain occurrence puts people at risk due to its geographical location.

(ST)