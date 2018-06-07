Communist Party denies dialogue with Sudan’s ruling party

June 7, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The opposition Sudanese Communist Party (SCP) dismissed reports about a political dialogue with the ruling National Congress Party (NCP), stressing they are committed to regime change strategy.
- Sudanese Communist Party Political Secretary Mohamed Mokhtar al-Khatib (ST Photo)
The head of the NCP political sector Abdel Rahman al-Khidir stated on Wednesday that his party has engaged a dialogue to bridge the gaps over the national dialogue process with the Sudanese Communist Party and left parties, as well as figures in the National Umma Party
Al-Kidir called for an agreement on a permanent constitution, to address all the national issues and to reach a compromise on the peaceful transfer of power, adding that the door of dialogue is open for all and doesn’t exclude anyone.
In statements to al-Midan newspaper, Sudanese Communist Party’s mouthpiece, The party’s political secretary Mohamed Mukhtar al-Khatib said there is no political discussions or dialogue with the NCP.
"The position of the Communist Party is crystal clear: to topple, and dismantle the regime, to establish a transitional government that would establish a democratic civil state and to hold a constitutional conference after a four-year transitional period," he said in statements to Al-Midan issue of Thursday 7 June.
Al-Khatib added that the SCP’s Politburo reiterated its rejection of the soft landing approach, which is aimed at "making some artificial changes in the system", in addition to "constitutional changes that preserve the nature of the regime which based on repression, looting and neglect of national sovereignty".
Recently, the Communist party severely criticized calls by the National Umma Part of Sadiq al-Mahdi and SPLM-N led by Malik Agar to participate in the 2020 elections if the regime signs a comprehensive peace agreement with the armed groups, ensure freedoms and required environment for free and fair elections.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
South Sudan: Victims of torture and detention need rehabilitation and reparations 2018-06-05 15:58:08 By Joan Nyanyuki Gatwich, 34, was arrested by the South Sudan Military Intelligence Directorate in the aftermath of the July 2016 clashes in Juba and detained at the Gorom Military Base, 20Km (...)
Sudan’s Bashir remains recidivist war criminal in Darfur 2018-06-03 00:03:50 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Recidivism according to Wikipedia the free encyclopedia is the act of a person repeating an undesirable behaviour after they have either experienced negative consequences (...)
Give South Sudan peace process to United Nations 2018-06-02 03:11:13 Either warring parties must all accept the IGAD Proposal or the only resort is to directly surrender file to the United Nations (UN) for Realistic, Effective and Credible process By Keluel Agook (...)
MORE