Communist Party denies dialogue with Sudan’s ruling party

June 7, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The opposition Sudanese Communist Party (SCP) dismissed reports about a political dialogue with the ruling National Congress Party (NCP), stressing they are committed to regime change strategy.

Sudanese Communist Party Political Secretary Mohamed Mokhtar al-Khatib (ST Photo)

The head of the NCP political sector Abdel Rahman al-Khidir stated on Wednesday that his party has engaged a dialogue to bridge the gaps over the national dialogue process with the Sudanese Communist Party and left parties, as well as figures in the National Umma Party

Al-Kidir called for an agreement on a permanent constitution, to address all the national issues and to reach a compromise on the peaceful transfer of power, adding that the door of dialogue is open for all and doesn’t exclude anyone.

In statements to al-Midan newspaper, Sudanese Communist Party’s mouthpiece, The party’s political secretary Mohamed Mukhtar al-Khatib said there is no political discussions or dialogue with the NCP.

"The position of the Communist Party is crystal clear: to topple, and dismantle the regime, to establish a transitional government that would establish a democratic civil state and to hold a constitutional conference after a four-year transitional period," he said in statements to Al-Midan issue of Thursday 7 June.

Al-Khatib added that the SCP’s Politburo reiterated its rejection of the soft landing approach, which is aimed at "making some artificial changes in the system", in addition to "constitutional changes that preserve the nature of the regime which based on repression, looting and neglect of national sovereignty".

Recently, the Communist party severely criticized calls by the National Umma Part of Sadiq al-Mahdi and SPLM-N led by Malik Agar to participate in the 2020 elections if the regime signs a comprehensive peace agreement with the armed groups, ensure freedoms and required environment for free and fair elections.

