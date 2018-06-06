Sudanese security confiscates Al-Jareeda newspaper

June 6, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) on Wednesday seized copies of Al-Jareeda newspaper from the printing house without giving reasons.

In a post on his Facebook page, Chief-Editor of Al-Jareeda Ashraf Abdel-Aziz said the NISS confiscated the newspaper without stating reasons.

However, journalists working for Al-Jareeda told Sudan Tribune the seizure was likely due to the newspaper’s continued reporting on the hard living conditions in the country.

Wednesday issue of the newspaper carried a headline saying: “Bakeries owners say price of cooking gas has increased and accordingly price of a loaf of bread would rise to two pounds”.

It also pointed to a 50% increase in the price of the Egyptian beans.

Al-Jareeda has been one of the most newspapers in Sudan subject to suspension and confiscation. In May 2016, the NISS confiscated copies of the newspaper four times during five days.

The Sudanese security usually issues verbal directives to the Chief-Editors banning them from publishing particular news especially those pertaining to the protests and armed movements or other issues which the security sees sensitive.

It routinely confiscates newspapers either to prevent circulation of certain stories or to punish them retroactively for breaching unwritten red lines inflicting financial and moral losses on these media houses.

On January 7, the NISS confiscated 6 newspapers for publishing reports about the popular protests against the harsh economic conditions.

Also, in February 2015, it seized entire print runs of 14 newspapers in one day without stating the reasons for its decision.

