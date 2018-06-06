 
 
 
Machar is "happy" to meet Kiir over South Sudan peace process: statement

June 6, 2018 (JUBA) - The South Sudan main armed opposition group, SPLM-IO announced the readiness of its leader Riek Machar to meet with President Salva Kiir saying he would be "happy" by such meeting to make a breakthrough in the stalled peace process.

JPEG - 27.9 kb
First Vice-President Riek Machar (L) and President Salva Kiir (R) listen to the national anthem following a ceremony during which Machar was sworn in on April 26, 2016. (Phot AFP/Samir Bol)

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Sudanese foreign ministry said President Kiir has accepted a proposition by President Omer al-Bashir to meet with SPLM-UIO leader in Khartoum within the efforts of the IGAD leaders to break the stalemated peace revitalisation forum.

Reacting to this announcement, the head of SPLM-IO National Committee for Information and Public Relations Mabior Garang Wednesday reiterated his group commitment to the peace process and its readiness to "engage positively" with the IGAD to reach a negotiated settlement for the ongoing conflict.

However, Mabior pointed out that the SPLM-IO was not officially informed about Khartoum meeting but was aware of an initiative by the former Prime Minister of Kenya, Raila Amolo Odinga to mediate between the warring parties.

Nonetheless, he stressed that Machar "is more than happy to meet with President Salva Kiir in any IGAD country, including Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda; or any country outside the region, including Mauritania".

The Sudanese initiative comes after a decision by the IGAD Council of Ministers to hold a meeting between Kiir and Machar before the 31st summit of the African Union on 1 and 2 July in Nouakchott, Mauritania.

The statement also referred to false reports claiming that the SPLM-IO would not attend the meeting " due to "mistrust" for IGAD leaders".

"This is simply not true and the SPLM/SPLA (IO) categorically condemns this," it said.

(ST)

  • 7 June 01:24, by choldit

    I think cde Mabior Garang would have choosen his words very carefully when granting acceptance of Splm io to such a meeting. I am concern about the use of expression “... in any country...” Kenya 🇰🇪 from where Riala Amolo Odinga comes from is not an exception. Splm io political players must understand that mistakes of 2016 will not repeat themselves. Else they will face it themselves.

    repondre message

    • 7 June 02:26, by Kuch

      Choldit,
      You fellows are pretty quite naive indeed. No wonder every piece of trash around the world is having a field day over our country & our people! Omer Hasan Al Bashir has his own mountains of problems that he cannot even solve than the problems we have here in South Sudan. Raila Odinga has his own problems with Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta to resolve>>>

      repondre message

      • 7 June 02:32, by Kuch

        Mauritania is not a damn IGAD member country for goodness sake. But since we have bunch of losers who love to be moved from one country to another or from hotels to hotels in foreign countries in the name of the so-called peace negotiation. They will go even to hell so long as the hell has some hotels, bars or brothels>>>

        repondre message

        • 7 June 02:38, by Kuch

          what could go wrong? For all l know, some of our Nuers are living one thousands years behind the rest of world to be honest. I stated a month earlier on this forum that the countries like Kenya & ethiopia are resolving their own internal issues very quickly and they are going to come & look jobs as peace mediators between South Sudanese fools>>>

          repondre message

          • 7 June 02:44, by Kuch

            and exactly what suspected has now turns out to be exactly true. I will say again that our country is being Geo-politically football played around by our enemies like what they did between then ’East & West Germany’ during their so-called COLD WAR. And they hope that our country & our people would be re-united with our cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan>>>>>

            repondre message

            • 7 June 02:47, by Kuch

              And this is why the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between are keeping their fools like Pagan Amuom, Rebecca Nyandeng, Majak Agoot, Thomas Cirillo, Lam Akol & some of their other puppets in foreign capitals as blackmails & bargaining cards over our country & our people>>>

              repondre message

              • 7 June 02:54, by Kuch

                Sellouts like Pagan Amuom, Rebecca Nyandeng, Majak Agoot, his ugly son, Thomas Cirillo, Lam Akol & some other foreign puppets are considered Mr. John Garang’s hope of united SUDAN by our enemies from the US, the UK, their evil juus, their gulf Arab states paymasters & then our country can continue to be looted by these enemies some of our low lives often called our allies>>>

                repondre message

                • 7 June 03:00, by Kuch

                  But to be honest fellows, some of our Nuers, Shilluks, some Equatorians & their allies can go to hell. These losers have been our country & our people’s pain in the arse at the times. These fools have on the tandem with our enemies all the times. These losers were with our enemies during our genuine war of independence & they were paid with food aid, arms & munitions to fight the SPLA>>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 7 June 03:04, by Kuch

                    These days, these same losers are again being to use as proxy to to around with our country by the US, the UK, their gulf Arab states paymasters, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan & ethiopia to some extent. And are being paid with food aid, arms & munitions. When are these losers going to learn their outrageous treasonous behavior?>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 7 June 03:09, by Kuch

                      Losers, thieves & traitors like Pagan Amuom, Rebecca Nyandeng, Majak Agoot, Thomas Cirillo, Adwok Nyabe, Lam Akol, Uyai Deng Ajak & other losers were honestly asked to haul their treasonous back to South Sudan, come & register their own damn parties, help in restructuring of our constitution & contest in elections and if they damn win in elections then they can rule our country & our people>>>

                      repondre message

                      • 7 June 03:14, by Kuch

                        and if they damn lose in elections, then the traitors, losers & thieves can reorganize and contest the elections in another election cycles. That is how things are done even here in our South Sudan’s villages. But their foreign masters from the US, the UK, their UN, their evil juus, their gulf Arab states’ paymasters & some of their creepy allies in between like ethiopia or North Sudan don’t want>

                        repondre message

                        • 7 June 03:19, by Kuch

                          They want these losers in Khartoum like Lam Akol & Adis Ababa like Mr. Thomas Cirillo. And in Nairobi like fools like Rebecca Nyandeng, her ugly son, Majak Agoot, Uyai Deng Ajak, Adwok Nyabe and a fool like Mr. Remember Miangi (what a funny name in South Africa) and their Riek Machar to use as their bargaining chips & blackmails against our country & our people>>>>

                          repondre message

                          • 7 June 03:23, by Kuch

                            My fellows South Sudanese fools, there are some people who love other people even if you don’t love them back. The evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their creepy allies like ethiopia & their gulf Arab states’ paymasters love our country & our people too much>>>

                            repondre message

                            • 7 June 03:29, by Kuch

                              and this is not because God loves some Nuers, Dinkas/Monyjiengs or Some Equatorians fools. They love our country because of our resources, our lands, our Nile waters & to Geo-politically fight the present of China in our country by proxy. All countries in Africa are trading with China. But when it comes to South Sudan; the evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs,>>>>

                              repondre message

                              • 7 June 03:35, by Kuch

                                their evil juus & their creepy allies in between think that they have control over our country & our people----these creeps think that our country is their over sea’s protectorate & our people as their over sea’s subjects?!! Good God. Who says? We have never ever been fans of any evil on earth who thinks that he/she can stand over our necks>>>

                                repondre message

                                • 7 June 03:38, by Kuch

                                  The evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their gulf Arab states & some of their creepy allies love affair with our country & our people has gone too far & it must stop. Who says we want these vermin in our villages? Who really says?>>>>

                                  repondre message

                                  • 7 June 03:44, by Kuch

                                    There are many problems in Kenya, Burundi, Somalia, ethiopia, Eritrea, DRC, Central Africa republic (CAR), Darfur, Southern Blue Nile, Southern Khardupan, Libya, Northern Nigeria, Mali & other countries. But South Sudan’s internal issues are what every piece of trash around the world love to propagate their lies after lies about all the times>>>

                                    repondre message

      • 7 June 02:46, by choldit

        I am not down to personal, Kuch. I am on their foreign policy toward South Sudan 🇸🇸. Raila as a person is a very good man compare to most of his countrymen but his country foreign policy toward South Sudan is ruthless, especially toward Splm io. J-1 dogfight in 2016 came becoz of Splm io ignorance. Shldnt trusted IGAD for their safety in Juba. Kiir is instable mentally.

        repondre message

    • 7 June 03:03, by lino

      Ya Choldit or Cholthii,

      All South Sudanese in particular and the whole world in general know that July, 2016 is Juba Security Apparatus creation to eliminate Riek Machar! Though I am not an IO or belonged to any of these South Sudanese Oppositions, but truth must be said even when you are about to be hanged!!!

      repondre message

      • 7 June 03:11, by lino

        My People of SS, if we are not telling the truth like we did and accomplished from 1983-2005, the Almighty God will not ease of difficulties and will not set us FREE!!!
        It was the same message Dr. John Garang spread to us in Cairo July-Aug, 1997!!! Either we earn it or lose it!!!
        No one should wait for the coming Masiah to solve our problems!!!

        repondre message

  • 7 June 02:42, by South South

    Mabior Garang is a very negative man about peace because members of his family are outside South Sudan. Iam so glad IO of Riak is releasing conditions for the meeting. This is a very good sign. Kiir and Riak are going to talk about IGAD proposal. Nothing new is going to be created. Let’s hope for good.

    repondre message

    • 7 June 02:50, by choldit

      On contrary, Mabior is a peace loving member of Splm io and South Sudan in general that is why he made unconditional acceptance to the meeting loc.

      repondre message

