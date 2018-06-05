 
 
 
Sudanese diplomat visits illegal migrants detained in Libya

Smugglers in Libya are auctioning migrants off as slaves (a screenshot of CNN footage aired on 14 November 2017

June 5, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Consul General in Libya Jamal Awad on Monday has inspected conditions of the Sudanese illegal migrants detained by Libya’s Anti-Illegal Immigration Agency (AIIA) in Tripoli.

In a Facebook post, the AIIA in Tripoli said Sudan’s Consul General’s visit to the detained illegal migrants aimed to check on their conditions as well as to complete the required procedures to repatriate them to Sudan.

Meanwhile, the head of the AIIA Ramzi Ramadan Al-Hasi said the 240 infantry battalion has freed 74 illegal migrants detained by criminal gangs and human traffickers.

In press statements on Tuesday, Al-Hasi said the victims are from Sudan, Eritrea and Chad, saying they have been tortured by the human traffickers and haven’t eaten for several days.

He pointed out that the victims have been handed over to the AIIA after they were freed, saying they have been subjected to medical examination.

Following the fall of Muammar Gaddafi’s 40-year-rule in 2011, Libya has slid into chaos and has become the most important transit country for illegal migrants to Europe.

In May 2016, Khartoum proposed to establish a joint force to monitor the common borders between Sudan and Libya to curb the movement of Darfur rebels and fight against illegal migration and terror groups.

The UN migration agency (IOM) in April 2017 said it had received reports about the existence of slave markets in Libya where West African migrants are being bought and sold openly.

Also, the CNN which investigated the reports broadcasted footage of a live auction where black youths are sold to North African buyers. The reported filmed by the journalists of the international news channel showed that the migrants are sold for $400.

Sudan is considered as a country of origin and transit for the illegal migration and human trafficking. Thousands of people from Eritrea and Ethiopia are monthly crossing the border into the Sudanese territories on their way to Europe through Libya or Egypt.

The East African nation has also forged a strategic partnership with several European countries and the EU to combat illegal migration and human trafficking.

(ST)

s
