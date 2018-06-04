 
 
 
Tuesday 5 June 2018

Sudan, Chad renew commitment to promoting border security

June 4, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan and Chad have agreed to enhance security cooperation and promote economic, social and political relations on the joint border area.

On Monday, the governor of West Darfur state Hussein Yassin Hamad has discussed with a delegation from the Chadian consulate in El-Geniena ways to promote bilateral cooperation in all fields.

Hamad pointed out that the next period would witness extensive contacts between West Darfur and Chad’s border regions to implement recommendations of the border development conference which was held recently in El-Geniena.

He stressed the need to implement all agreements pertaining to border trade and combating smuggling as well as the social, cultural and sports cooperation.

JPEG - 27.6 kb
Chadian president Idriss Deby (R) shakes hands with his Sudanese counterpart, Omer Hassan al-Bashir, at a meeting for the Community of Sahel-Saharan States (CEN-SAD) in N’Djamena on 16 February 2013 (Photo: Ibrahim Adji/AFP/Getty Images)

For his part, the representative of Chad’s consulate in El-Geniena Jakata Moxie stressed his country’s keenness to support joint work and promote security and stability on the 750-kilometre borderline between West Darfur and Chad.

Last April, the Sudanese-Chadian border development conference was held in West Darfur State capital, El-Geniena.

The two-day conference discussed a number of papers covering the economy, security, trade, social, cultural, media and sports cooperation between the two sides.

In January 2010, Sudan and Chad signed a normalization agreement ending a long history of mutual hostility in which both sides provided support to each other’s insurgents.

The joint border force has been deployed along the joint border in 2010 in line with a deal to stop support to rebel groups and cross-border attacks.

Last year, the two countries announced their intention to expand the deployment of the joint force to include counter-terrorism and disarmament.

(ST)

