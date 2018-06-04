 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 5 June 2018

UN peacekeepers attacked in South Sudan’s Leer area

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

A woman passes by a peacekeeper inside the Bentiu Protection of Civilians site on 15 February 2016 (UNMISS Photo)
June 4, 2018 (JUBA) - A convoy of international peacekeepers patrolling in the Unity region came under direct attack when they were inspecting the security situation in Leer area, said the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) on Monday.

In a statement released after the incident, the UNMISS said the attack took place in Rubkway, about 20 km north of Leer town when the convoy, which was heading to Thaker in Mayendit County, stopped briefly to interact with a civilian.

According to the Mission, nobody was harmed or injured by the assailants and no damage was caused to the vehicles.

"UNMISS strongly condemns this attack against its personnel and calls on all parties to respect the freedom of movement of UN personnel carrying out their mandate, and to cooperate with the peacekeepers as they work to protect civilians; monitor human rights; create a conducive environment for delivery of humanitarian aid, and support efforts to restore peace," said the UNMISS.

The statement didn’t identify the attackers but indicated that the patrol was dispatched to the area following reports about villagers fleeing Leer area amid increasing violence against civilians.

Government forces had been accused in the past of attacks on local populations as they are suspected of supporting the rebel fighters.

"The Mission continues to engage with local authorities and to urge the warring parties to stop the fighting and adhere to the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement signed by all parties just over five months ago," further said the statement.

Last year, the UN Security Council condemned an attack against the UNMISS in Leer on 3 May 2017.

The Council recalled that individuals, who, directly or indirectly, engage in attacks against UN missions, other peacekeeping operations or humanitarian personnel, may be designated for targeted sanctions.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan’s Bashir remains recidivist war criminal in Darfur 2018-06-03 00:03:50 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Recidivism according to Wikipedia the free encyclopedia is the act of a person repeating an undesirable behaviour after they have either experienced negative consequences (...)

Give South Sudan peace process to United Nations 2018-06-02 03:11:13 Either warring parties must all accept the IGAD Proposal or the only resort is to directly surrender file to the United Nations (UN) for Realistic, Effective and Credible process By Keluel Agook (...)

Soft-landing approach for Sudan’s crises is not workable 2018-06-01 05:38:13 Salah Shuaib The international community's keen focus on allowing al-Bashir's regime to be part of the formula for solving Sudan's crises will sooner or later prove wrong. Al-Bashir’s (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.