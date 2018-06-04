On 30th May 2018 (JUBA) – The Chinese ambassador to South Sudan, He Xiangdong met the South Sudanese first Vice President, Taban Deng Gai to discuss the cooperation the between the two countries.

Taban Deng Gai addresses delegates after he was sworn-in as South Sudan FVP inside the Presidential Palace in the capital of Juba, July 26, 2016 (Photo Reuters/ Jok Solomun)

During the meeting, Gai praised South Sudan’s good relations with China, lauding Beijing for its long-standing support and generous help for the young nation.

The senior South Sudanese official also expressed his expectation for further progress in pragmatic cooperation between the two nations.

Rebecca Joshua Okwaci, Minister of Roads and Bridges also attended the meeting between Gai and the Chinese ambassador.

On his part, however, Xiangdong said the Asian nation attaches great importance to developing friendly relations with South Sudan.

“China is willing to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in infrastructure construction and other fields,” he said.

Added the envoy, “China hopes South Sudan to realize peace and stability at an early time and will always be a sincere and reliable partner of South Sudan in its peace and development process”.

Meanwhile, the two leaders further exchanged views on further implementing the fruits of Johannesburg Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and details of infrastructure projects.

(ST)