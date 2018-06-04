 
 
 
Sudan’s intelligence chief meets with Egyptian President

President al-Sisi (R) meet NISS director Salah Gosh on 3 June 2018 - (Photo Egyptian presidency)
June 3, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Salah Gosh, National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) Director, made an unannounced visit on Sunday to Cairo for talks with the President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

In a short statement released after the meeting, the Egyptian presidency said that Gosh transmitted to al-Sisi al-Bashir congratulations on the beginning of his second term after his re-election last month.

"The meeting discussed the close bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and means of enhancing them in the light of current regional challenges," further said Bassan Radi, the presidential spokesperson.

No further details were made public on the matters discussed in the meeting. But Gosh visit to Cairo came few days after a visit to Cairo of the new Sudanese Foreign Minister al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed who was also received by President al-Sisi on 29 May.

The two countries last year agreed to enhance security cooperation between the two countries on the border control cooperation, as Libya is a source of security concerns for both countries.

Gosh’s visit to Cairo came after the signing of a border security agreement between Chad, Libya, Niger and Sudan.

(ST)

