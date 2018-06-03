 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 4 June 2018

Doha renews support for resumption of Darfur talks

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

June 3, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Qatari government on Sunday has renewed support for the resumption of Darfur peace talks on the bases of the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur (DDPD).

JPEG - 21.7 kb
Qatari Deputy Prime Minister Abdullah bin Ahmed al-Mahmoud chairs the 11th meeting of the the International Follow-up Committee for DDPD Implementation in Khartoum on May 9, 2016 (ST Photo)

On Sunday, the Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir discussed with the Special Envoy of the Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs for Combating Terrorism and Mediation in Conflict Resolution Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani ways to resume Darfur peace talks.

In press statements following the meeting, Al-Qahtani said the meeting discussed the various tracks of peace talks and ways to convince the holdout groups to join the process.

He stressed Qatar’s support for the resumption of the talks on the basis of the DDPD, expressing hope these efforts would contribute to complete the peace process and achieve security in the region.

For his part, the Presidential Envoy for Diplomatic Contact and Negotiation for Darfur Amin Hassan Omer said the meeting discussed development programmes in Darfur as well as the resumption of peace talks.

He revealed a meeting would be held soon with the African Union representative to discuss the completion of the peace process and convince holdout groups to join the DDPD.

Omer pointed out that the recent meetings in Berlin were meant to reach a joint agreement on the resumption of the peace talks, saying they would focus on discussing IDPs and refugees return and stability in the region.

Last April, delegations representing the Government of Sudan, Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) and Sudan Liberation Movement of Minni Minnawi ended two-day discussions in Berlin without signing a pre-negotiation agreement.

The two sides say willing for a negotiated settlement but failed to agree on how to proceed. The government put on the negotiating table the DDPD, but the armed groups say they want a new process on new bases, not this framework text signed in July 2011 with other former rebel groups.

The holdout groups including the JEM and SLM-MM refused to sign the DDPD in July 2011 and called to open the framework agreement for talks.

Other groups like the Sudan Liberation Movement - Abdel Wahid (SLM-AW) have declined to join the process and rejected its outcome.

The African Union High Implementation Panel (AUHIP) led by former South African President Thabo Mbeki proposed a holistic process to end the armed conflicts and produce political reforms in Sudan.

During the year 2015-2016, talks between the government and the SLM-MM and JEM failed to reach a tangible result despite international efforts to bring together the opposition groups and to narrow the gaps between them and the government.

Germany and the African Union High-Level Implementation Panel (AUHIP) signed a deal to facilitate the two-track process for a comprehensive peace agreement in Sudan. Berlin already organised a number of meeting in this respect.

Last February, the Peace and Security Council of the African Union (PSC) urged the African Union High-Level Implementation Panel (AUHIP) to make progress in the resolution of Darfur conflict during the upcoming three months.

The Sudanese army has been fighting a group of armed movements in Darfur since 2003. UN agencies estimate that over 300,000 people were killed in the conflict and over 2.5 million were displaced.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 4 June 04:33, by Mayendit

    Qatari government is renewing fake peace talks. In Arabic, when they deceived people in the name of peace agreement just like what happen in Addis Ababa peace agreement in 1972, the Anya Anya One people were called as Allah Jabu meaning, God have brought them back, this is what they said in Khartoum when some of the Darfurains returns back.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan’s Bashir remains recidivist war criminal in Darfur 2018-06-03 00:03:50 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Recidivism according to Wikipedia the free encyclopedia is the act of a person repeating an undesirable behaviour after they have either experienced negative consequences (...)

Give South Sudan peace process to United Nations 2018-06-02 03:11:13 Either warring parties must all accept the IGAD Proposal or the only resort is to directly surrender file to the United Nations (UN) for Realistic, Effective and Credible process By Keluel Agook (...)

Soft-landing approach for Sudan’s crises is not workable 2018-06-01 05:38:13 Salah Shuaib The international community's keen focus on allowing al-Bashir's regime to be part of the formula for solving Sudan's crises will sooner or later prove wrong. Al-Bashir’s (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.