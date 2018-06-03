 
 
 
Former SPLA chief of staff warns South Sudan leader against defamation

June 3, 2018 (JUBA) - Ex SPLA chief of staff warned South Sudan president against insult and exposure of classified information, threatening to retaliate if he and his aides continue to damage his reputation.

JPEG - 29.8 kb
S Sudan’s President Salva Kiir is received by former Chief of General Staff of the SPLA Paul Malong Awan at the airport in Juba March 6, 2015 (Reuters)

"This is to inform President Salva Kiir Mayardit and his men, especially his Press Secretary Ateny Wek Ateny that they should cease from hurling insults at me and exposure of what they called sensitive and classified information to the public about the state matters and any other matter deemed so," said Paul Malong in a statement released on Sunday.

Last week, President Kiir said opposed to the participation of the Awan-led South Sudan United Front (SSUF) claiming that his former close friend was opposed to the peace agreement.

In return, Awan disclosed that in their meetings it was Kiir who was not refusing to sign the peace agreement. He added the president was backed by his information minister Michael Makuei Lueth.

Since, people circulated a message from Kiir’s spokesperson, Ateny to a friend where he describes Awan as a corrupt man and pointed to the stepson of Gen Paul Malong, Lawrence Lual who is also known as the Young Tycoon.

Malong advised his former friend Kiir to direct his aides that " their loose lips ought to be zipped or else they will be attracting serious retaliatory statements".

He further said that if Kiir or his aides say anything in the future he would retaliate.

"Now that he is publicly exposing things he deemed classified, he ought to watch out that I will do the same to his satisfaction," he stressed.

Awan was the SPLA chief of staff from 24 April 2014 to 9 May 2017. During these three years, he reorganized the army and recruited thousands of militiamen to defend the regime of President Salva Kiir.

However, he was accused by the security service of seeking to overthrow the president, a claim he denies.

(ST)

  • 4 June 02:30, by lino

    Bring it on boys of Bhr Al Gazal!!! Now the people and the world at large will know who was the real problem in SS!!! By International Laws and measurements, the people of SS and Dr. Riek should sue to the end and bring both of you to the book!!!
    Why you have wasted the time and money of South Sudanese people who have just voted for an independent country and freedom?!!!

    • 4 June 08:26, by Midit Mitot

      Good to expose your dirty regime Walai, You Malong and Kiir, you are still at the same category.

  • 4 June 02:52, by Uncle J

    Hoth Mai has true love for his country S. Sudan that’s why he didn’t get irritated for his removal and started rebellion. Paul Malong and president Kiir are now acting like one man wives retaliating insults in the media one day you two will stand in the ICC like Uhuru and Ruto of Kenya. The public need to know what exactly went wrong in South Sudan that we are facing this crisis

    • 4 June 04:02, by deng

      People!
      Salva Kiir keep removing people when is he going to get removed? Intstead of blaming son of a guns who drafted constitutions of South Sudan after independent, you blame wrong people. Kiir shouldn’t have power to removed States governors only people of the that particular state should decide the fate of their governor. So why not shut up and let Kiir do his mess.

    • 4 June 04:35, by Games

      Uncle J
      Gathoth Mai was Cowardice man. His owns blood brothers and others cousins were dragged out in the very same house he was in 2013 and killed on fronts him, while he was in the charge of the Army. Is that a what you have term, Hoth Mai loves this country. Give me a break idoit

    • 4 June 06:54, by Kuch

      Uncle J,
      You are playing into SUDAN TRIBUNE & it FOREIGN FINANCIERS dirty project over our country & people brother. Just hang on in there. Paul Malong has been projected to have run to Khartoum, formed his own party & armed rebellion. But if you ’fact check’ these cheap rumours. Then you would find out the criminals & hyenas behind the current mess in our country>>>

      • 4 June 07:00, by Kuch

        the US CIA, the UK MI6 & other foreign agents posing as NGOs & humanitarian aid & donation worker, have almost wedged their evil feet into our country permanently. And to be honest with you fellows, they don’t want to go away quietly out of our country though. But we are going to destroy the US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their gulf Arab states paymasters, their cloned so-called arabs>>>

        • 4 June 07:09, by Kuch

          of North Sudan, their evil juus, their so-called Abeshas (ethiopians), and even some Bantus out of our country & our region. Fellows, PURE HATRED & RACISM is here. Salva Kiir & some of his hench men have let our country & people being taken hostage by some low lives that we can just walkover & pee, even here in our own region of IGAD countries & the so-called AU>>>>

          • 4 June 07:18, by Kuch

            countries. Fellows, l will again rhetorically ask this simple question, why are many African countries of West Africa, Central African, Southern African countries, their evil juus, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab states’ paymasters, and even some of their Bantus parasites in Central Kenya>>>

            • 4 June 07:25, by Kuch

              are so much fixated in our country & our people? It is pure bullying & Geo-political intrigues. We are going to occupy Kenya & kill any evil white American, a Bantus, Abesha (so-called ethiopian), an evil juus, their gulf Arab state paymasters’ criminals, evil white British & some of their creepy allies in between out of Central Kenya>>>

              • 4 June 07:32, by Kuch

                This is what our enemies think about our country & our people----that people who have never been circumcised are the caused of problems in South Sudan. And this piece of shit is always cemented by some of our losers, traitors & thieves like Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom, Majak Agoot, Rebecca Nyandeng & her ugly son. My South Sudanese fools, WW3 is going to start here South Sudan. We are going to bomb>>

                • 4 June 07:38, by Kuch

                  the mighty US, so-called ethiopia (Abesh), North Sudan, Saudi Arabia, their so-called israel, South Africa & some of their shifty or creepy allies in between out of map once & for all. Reasons, pure HATRED & RACISM. We are here fellows.

      • 4 June 07:05, by lino

        Malong advised his former friend Kiir to direct his aides that " their loose lips ought to be zipped or else they will be attracting serious retaliatory statements".

  • 4 June 03:56, by Mayendit

    Former SPLA Chief of staff general Paul Malong Awan is smoking up.

    I got to tell uncle Anei. If you don’t come back perhaps, there will be a lot of things coming out from your own communities of Dinka Malual. The SPLA IO are very desperately looking for you that is one thing. In N.Bahr El Ghazal, you have been known as a dictatorship man and corruption man who hated to let others brothers takes.

  • 4 June 04:05, by Mayendit

    Uncle Malong Awan.

    Basically, we have been advising you from the beginning when you returned to Juba. Yes, classification information since you were there in N.Bahr El Ghazal region will come and there is no doubt in my mind that, you will be the bad boy in Aweil East community and the whole Dinka Malual. Why putting your own people at risk just because of being removed? You have many wives/kids.

    repondre message

    • 4 June 04:28, by Games

      Malong Awan was acting on the behaved of Salva Kiir. Even if he was against the peace in the first place or corruptions things, it was Salva Kiir that let him to do those past. Salva Kiir is a real problems, not Malong. Malong Awan was resigned each ages ago, but the were still on. The corruptions is getting worse and worsest

  • 4 June 06:20, by Lenin Bull

    The shameful tower of Babel built on lies, looting, corruption , hooliganism, and pure thuggery is now tumbling. Anything built on sandy foundation does not last. President Salva Kiir and Paul Malong better reason now before they make themselves the laughing stock in history. True great leaders don’t discuss personalities but rather noble ideas that uplift people’s lives.

  • 4 June 06:25, by Lenin Bull

    Just excuse South Sudanese from these nonsense talks about your private lives which are not any secret to general public in South Sudan. Don’t even waste time trying to inform us about them. We know hell of them. What South Sudanese need is not your stupid public debates and insult war but total peace and a break from all your incompetence!

  • 4 June 06:32, by Lenin Bull

    Somebody advise President Salva Kiir and his hunch-men in J1 to rather focus on the darkest clouds that have gathered ahead of him on the 1st and 2nd of July 2018 in Nouakchott, Mauritania! Whether he is going to sign a peace under duress again like he did on the 27th August 2015 and come back hands-in-hands with Dr.Riek, or he refuses and get detained there immediately and loses his sweet J1

  • 4 June 06:38, by Lenin Bull

    If President Salva Kiir falls with disgrace from power Paul Malong should not celebrate because he will be next to pursuit by the forces that kick Kiir out of J1. The two should learn from histories of recent falls of hated dictatorial regimes in Ethiopia, Uganda,DR Congo, Yaya Jamme/Gambia, Germany/Adolf Hitler! Irak, Libya, etc. Oh my God is there really brain in J1 or only brawn?

    • 4 June 07:56, by Joseph Canada

      Its clear now.. The cloud is hoovering around South Sudan.

